High school softball: Lone senior Olivia Funk, young Lewiston-Altura ready for postseason

There are few that can throw a rise ball like Olivia Funk.
The Lewiston-Altura High School senior pitcher has been using that pitch to blow past hitters for as long as she can remember.
“That’s been my best pitch,” Funk said. “It has been for the last — I’ve been throwing it for, I can’t remember, since eighth grade, seventh grade maybe. I’ve been throwing it a long time. It took a little bit to get it but it’s always been a natural, good pitch for me.”
It’s one of the main reasons Funk will play collegiately at Iowa Lakes Community College next year. However, the pitch is a double-edged sword.
“(Olivia) has a hell of a rise ball,” Cardinals coach Neal Schilling said. “But if you know it’s coming, you can lay off it.”
It has resulted in 77 walks in 103⅓ innings this year. But the kicker? Funk has an eye-popping 145 strikeouts, which gives her an average of 9.8 strikeouts per seven innings. She has had eight games of double digit strikeouts with a season-high of 13 punchouts — which she did three times this season.
It’s important to note too, that Funk’s margin for error in the circle is small. The Cardinals are a young team with five freshmen consistently in the lineup with Funk being the only senior, and just one of two returning from 2019. The Cardinals opened up the season by dropping their first four games of the season.
“We lost a year,” Schilling said. “Our freshmen are really like eighth-graders. Or at least that’s our mindset, that they are a year behind and we have to coach twice as hard as we ever have just to get them up to speed.
“We really have been riding Funk a lot. She has been hitting for us or pitching well.”
Funk has been a force at the plate as well, hitting .382 with three home runs, seven doubles 13 RBI and a team-high 21 hits. In the circle, she has allowed 103 runs this year — only 55 of those are earned.
But the young Cardinals are starting to feel comfortable now.
They had entered the final week of the season winners of seven of their past nine before dropping a doubleheader to Cotter and a game to Wabasha-Kellogg. Both of those teams were given No. 1 seeds in their respective section.
“They had to be thrown to the wolves a little bit,” Funk said of her younger teammates. “But I think they’re doing a good job. We’ve definitely grown up a lot. I’m pretty proud of them for adapting and growing.”
The Cardinals (9-10) were given the No. 6 seed in Section 1AA, where they will take on No. 3 Chatfield (15-5) on the road at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals lost to the Gophers 7-0 in the second game of the season on April 16.
But if Funk’s rise ball is on, who knows what could happen for the Cardinals. Funk has plenty of experience in postseason play having pitched in the Section 1AA tournament as a sophomore in 2019 where she went toe-to-toe with Chatfield and their ace Lexi Chase in a game that L-A lost 1-0 in 12 innings. Chase just completed her first season at Iowa Lakes where Funk will be playing next year.
But for now Funk is trying to enjoy the last of her high school career.
“It really doesn’t feel like I’m a senior,” Funk said. “It was difficult losing a season. I just still can’t wrap my head around it it. I’m just trying to play every moment like it’s my last and not taking anything for granted because it just goes to show you that time goes by way too fast.”