High school softball: Lone senior Olivia Funk, young Lewiston-Altura ready for postseason

“We lost a year,” Schilling said. “Our freshmen are really like eighth-graders. Or at least that’s our mindset, that they are a year behind and we have to coach twice as hard as we ever have just to get them up to speed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We really have been riding Funk a lot. She has been hitting for us or pitching well.”

Funk has been a force at the plate as well, hitting .382 with three home runs, seven doubles 13 RBI and a team-high 21 hits. In the circle, she has allowed 103 runs this year — only 55 of those are earned.

But the young Cardinals are starting to feel comfortable now.

They had entered the final week of the season winners of seven of their past nine before dropping a doubleheader to Cotter and a game to Wabasha-Kellogg. Both of those teams were given No. 1 seeds in their respective section.

“They had to be thrown to the wolves a little bit,” Funk said of her younger teammates. “But I think they’re doing a good job. We’ve definitely grown up a lot. I’m pretty proud of them for adapting and growing.”