High school softball: Cotter falls to undefeated Chatfield

Following a strong start to the season, the Cotter softball team has hit a bit of a rough patch.

On Thursday evening, the Ramblers lost a 4-0 game thanks to a late rally by Chatfield for their second-straight loss after starting the season with six wins in a row. Cotter had lost its previous game 2-0 against St. Charles on Tuesday.

In both games sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton pitched well for the Ramblers, but the same issues popped up in both contests as well, namely a lack of timely hitting and issues with fielding bunts.

“We’ve had a hard time handling bunt defense. We’ve got to tighten that up and start hitting in the clutch,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

For the first six innings on Thursday, the Ramblers (6-2, 5-2) and Gophers (6-0, 4-0) were engaged in a fast-moving pitcher’s duel. In those 12 half innings, the two teams combined for seven 1-2-3 innings.

Chatfield junior Claire Springer threw seven shutout innings with five strikeouts, though Hazelton was arguably the sharper pitcher. In total, the Cotter sophomore racked up 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched, meaning that about half of the 21 outs in the game were Hazelton K’s.

In the fourth inning, Hazelton struck out the side in her most impressive performance in a night filled with strong execution.

“Madison’s a very tough competitor, there’s no doubt about it,” Bowlin said. “She’s been really good for us so far, that’s a strength of our team.”

Of the four runs, all scored in the seventh inning, only one was Hazelton’s fault as a series of defensive miscues did the Ramblers in.

In the first at-bat of the inning, Springer hit a line drive that smacked Hazelton in the ribs. The sophomore grabbed the ball and threw to first base for the out before falling to the ground and needing a few minutes to regain her composure.

Once she caught her breath Hazelton was back to throwing heat, but she walked the first batter she faced, sophomore Alexis Hinckley.

Gophers senior Sydney Allen dropped down a bunt that did not result in a throw by Cotter’s defense, but it was a ball that could have ended up as an out. Instead, Chatfield had runners on first and second.

Senior Brynn Irish followed that up with a hit down the third baseline that just stayed fair, driving home Hinckley for the first run of the game. Irish advanced to second with defensive indifference on the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat.

The most critical error of the game was a freak play during that next at bat.

Senior Devann Clemens dropped down a bunt, and Cotter catcher Hailey Biesanz made a hard throw to try to pick off Allen at third, but the ball hit Allen’s helmet and took an inopportune bounce into left field and allowed two more runs to score for a 3-0 Chatfield lead.

In the next at bat, it was another bunt that caused trouble as junior Tatum Allen bunted and Cotter could not complete the throw cleanly, which allowed one more run to cross the plate for a 4-0 score that would hold until the end.

With a handful of impactful errors in the inning, it spoiled a great six-inning performance by the Ramblers.

“They didn’t really hit their way to victory, they had the walk and the one hit, and then we threw it around for them,” Bowlin said.

The Ramblers were able to get a few runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but as has been the case for the past couple games, they could not convert with runners in scoring position.

After averaging 11.5 runs per game in their first six outings, Cotter has been shut out in the past two against a pair of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference.

The Ramblers have won the conference crown for the past seven seasons, but now, they need to snap their losing skid if they hope to finish the season strong and keep that streak alive.

“I told our girls, we’ve got our backs to the wall now,” Bowlin said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

