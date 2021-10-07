High school soccer: Winona girls blank Faribault

Winona’s girls soccer team did not send out their typical starting 11 at the opening of Thursday’s game against Faribault, knowing that the two teams had a bit of a talent disparity.

That did not stop them from playing aggressively, though, as the Winhawks’ midfielders stole the ball from the Falcons right after the opening whistle, setting up a clear path to the goal for sophomore Mollie Ping, who scored just 11 seconds into the contest to set the tone for the remainder of the game.

When all was said and done, the Winhawks (10-3-2, 7-3-1) picked up a dominant 7-0 home win over Faribault (1-13, 0-10).

The quick opening score was emblematic of a key tenant the Winona coaches try to drive home to the players.

“They always say first five and last five. You want to play hard the first five minutes of the half and the last five minutes of the half, and that’s just the mentality we had and it worked,” senior Grace Quinn said.

Winona’s pressure did not let up from there, and the Falcons rarely had a clean offensive opportunity in the first half while the Winhawks peppered Faribault’s goal with shots.

A pair of those shots found the back of the net.

In the 14th minute, seventh-grader Alivia Bell sent home a shot with an assist by freshman Kasja Kovala to put WSHS up 2-0.

Freshman Adriana Brenengen got on the board four minutes later, giving the Winhawks a 3-0 lead that held until halftime.

By getting the younger players in early, it helped head coach Katie Pearce stress a mantra that she has been trying to preach all year, which is that no matter the grade level, the entire Winhawks program is one big unit, rather than three splintered teams.

“We’ve been really focusing on making sure the whole program is one, and we’re not focusing so much on each individual team,” Pearce said. “Finding ways to get in the girls who maybe don’t see as much playing time keeps our morale high, everybody’s being good teammates, they’re having a fun time.”

In the second half, the Winhawks scored early again.

This time it was freshman Anna Gilmer, who snuck a shot into the net in the 43rd minute for a 4-0 lead.

Sophomore midfielder Faith Quinn had a pair of goals in a three-minute span of the second half, with both goals coming on deep shots, which put Winona up 5-0 and 6-0 in the 61st and 64th minutes respectively.

The Winhawks’ final goal came in the 70th minute when junior Rylie Liston hit a shot that bounced between the legs of Faribault’s goalkeeper, settling the score at 7-0.

While the Falcons had few shot attempts in the first half, with a rotating cast of inexperienced Winona players in the second half, Faribault was able to get more scoring opportunities. Yet the Winhawks defensive corps held firm, earning the team’s eighth shutout of the season so far.

A big part of that blanking was due to the only Winona player that played the entire game, as sophomore goalkeeper Benna Wells outperformed expectations.

“Benna did a great job making some saves even when we didn’t think she was going to have as many saves,” Pearce said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

