High school soccer: Winona boys win in rout over Lake City

When Winona’s boys soccer team took the field on Thursday, the Winhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance and they found it, soundly defeating Lake City 9-0.

Two days earlier the Winhawks (7-1-1) lost their first game of the season, falling 3-1 against Rochester Century. While Century ranks among the best teams in the state, and the loss is not an embarrassing defeat for Winona, that does not mean the team did not want to get the taste of losing out of their mouth quickly.

“Coming into this one we hoped we were going to put a lot of numbers up,” senior midfielder Owen Ping said.

Ping’s prediction was an apt one, as the senior had three goals and three assists in the victory, one of a trio of Winhawks with multiple goals in the contest; sophomore Teis Larsen and junior Mason Mueller each scored two goals against Lake City (3-4-2).

Winona took the lead in the seventh minute off a goal from Ping, and the senior helped make it a 2-0 game just three minutes later with an assist on a goal by Larsen. Ping had one more assist and one more goal before halftime, with the Winhawks taking a 4-0 lead into the break.

When play resumed, it took 10 minutes for Winona to find its footing again, but Mueller scored a pair of goals one minute apart in the 50th and 51st minutes for a 6-0 advantage.

It was not a surprise to head coach Garrett Ping that Mueller, Larsen and Owen Ping all had big games, as the trio put in work in the offseason that has turned itself into strong play this year.

“Those three guys scored a lot of goals playing soccer this summer and they’ve continued that,” Garrett Ping said.

The Winhawks poured in three goals in the span of a minute at the 54-minute mark, taking a 9-0 lead and putting themselves one goal away from ending the game early in a mercy rule.

Instead, Winona took its foot off the gas for the final 25 minutes and rotated in its reserves to get some experience for the younger players on the roster.

Typically, the Winhawks have a fairly tight rotation with their starters playing the vast majority of the minutes, so that extra development time is something that will help the team more in future years than this fall.

“It’s great for the culture of the program so the guys next year will excel as starters when some of the seniors leave,” senior midfielder Caleb Ellenburg said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

