High school soccer: Winhawks fall in season opener

“She was solid, but you know she still needs some underneath her belt too,” Pearce said. “We can only do so much in practice, as it’s hard to simulate in game shots.”

Sophomore Sophia Nisbit provided a jolt off the bench about 10 minutes in and the Winhawks looked like a different team. Nisbit provided the equalizer in the 18th minute on a perfect header that looped over the goalkeeper for her first varsity goal.

Unfortunately, that would be all the offense Winona could muster. They were close a few times, but they seemed just one pass or one touch away.

“That’s always how it is,” Pearce said. “Just so close, just aren’t quite there yet. But we will get there.”

The Winhawks had a bit of bad luck when sophomore forward Gwen Buswell had to leave towards the end of the first half with bad cramping. She didn’t return. A big part of their gameplan, the Winhawks didn’t have the speed they needed to get things done offensively.