High school soccer: Winhawks fall in season opener

The Winona Senior High girls soccer team battled hard but two late second-half goals spoiled their season opener, as they fell to Mankato East 3-1 Saturday afternoon in front of an estimated social distanced crowd of 200 at Paul Giel Field.
The Cougars (1-0, 1-0) came out in attack mode, putting the pressure on Winona early. The young Winhawks seemed a bit timid and passive at first, which was expected as many saw their first varsity minutes of their career. Mankato East took advantage with Sammie Prybylla scoring on a gorgeous cross from Hannah Roise in the third minute to take a 1-0 lead.
“We are still figuring things out,” second-year coach Katie Pearce said. “I’m still figuring things out where to put them. Formation-wise we are pretty solid, but it’s figuring out who needs to go where and who to replace from last year. We have some big shoes to fill, it’s just toying around a little bit.
“The first 10 minutes we just came out a little flat footed.”
With the Winhawks still trying to find their footing early on it was junior goalkeeper Mikayla Corcoran that kept them in the game. She made several nice early saves including one that would have made it 2-0 within the first six minutes. It was a good first game for Corcoran, someone who Pearce mentioned before the season had taken significant strides from last season.
“She was solid, but you know she still needs some underneath her belt too,” Pearce said. “We can only do so much in practice, as it’s hard to simulate in game shots.”
Sophomore Sophia Nisbit provided a jolt off the bench about 10 minutes in and the Winhawks looked like a different team. Nisbit provided the equalizer in the 18th minute on a perfect header that looped over the goalkeeper for her first varsity goal.
Unfortunately, that would be all the offense Winona could muster. They were close a few times, but they seemed just one pass or one touch away.
“That’s always how it is,” Pearce said. “Just so close, just aren’t quite there yet. But we will get there.”
The Winhawks had a bit of bad luck when sophomore forward Gwen Buswell had to leave towards the end of the first half with bad cramping. She didn’t return. A big part of their gameplan, the Winhawks didn’t have the speed they needed to get things done offensively.
Defensively, the Winhawks did their best to weather the storm but suffered a tough break when they were called for a hand ball in the box after a shot deflected off the crossbar in the 69th minute. Megan Geraets scored the penalty kick to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. They would add another on a free kick in the 80th minute to put the game away.
It was a tough season opener, but one Pearce knows her team can build on for their next game when they host Red Wing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“It was a good first game,” Pearce said. “I’m glad we played Mankato East in the first game. A team that is very competitive with us. So it was good to get a strong team in first.”
WINONA BOYS TIE
The Garrett Ping era is off and running, as the Winona Senior High boys soccer team tied with Mankato East 1-1 on the road Saturday afternoon in their season opener.
Owen Ping scored the first goal of the season in the fourth minute on a penalty kick after Adam Kimmerle was brought down in the box. But the Cougars answered just five minutes later with a misdirected ball that managed find the inside of the far post.
Garrett Ping credited senior defenders Daniel Florness Jr., Zach Motz, AJ Appicelli and Drew Meyer along with goalie Hans Larsen in keeping the game tied.
