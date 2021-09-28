High school soccer: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura falls 4-0 against Lancers

LA CRESCENT — A pair of familiar foes faced off on Tuesday when the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer team traveled to take on Three Rivers Conference rival La Crescent-Hokah.

The Lancers defeated the Saints 4-0 on Tuesday by the same final score it beat them on Sept. 9 in St. Charles.

Despite the identical score, coach Ben Barclay thought his team looked a bit more prepared for its rematch against one of the conference front runners.

“I think one of the things we did better tonight than last time is we came out and matched their physicality a little bit,” Barclay said.

That increased intensity served the Saints (6-5, 3-5) well at the start of the game, as the two squads looked nearly even for the first 36 minutes. Both teams had a handful of scoring chances as the ball went up and down the full length of the field and both teams having roughly equal time of possession.

However, La Crescent-Hokah (7-3-2, 5-1-2) surged just before halftime, scoring two goals in the final four minutes to quickly turn the tide in its favor.

The Lancers had much more control over the pace of the second half, keeping the ball near SCLA’s goal for much of the 40-minute period. With so much pressure, La Crescent ended up with two more goals in the second half, with one in the 55th minute and one in the 63rd, to close out the 4-0 finish.

The Saints are a team that is incredibly young, with eighth-graders outnumbering seniors on the roster two to one. Even with a loss, the experience of playing against a hard-nosed and senior-heavy Lancers squad for a second time will be valuable experience not only for years to come, but for the upcoming section tournament as well.

With La Crescent-Hokah and St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura in the same postseason bracket, Barclay and his players hope the third time might be the charm.

“We’re getting geared up for section time and we might see them again. I know our guys will be hungry for that opportunity,” Barclay said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

