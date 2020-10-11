 Skip to main content
High school soccer: Section 1A brackets released
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

High school soccer: Section 1A brackets released

Photos: WSHS Boy's Soccer

Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (2) comes to defend Rochester John Marshall's Lucas Fagan (9) during Thursday's soccer game held at Paul Giel Field on September 24th, 2020.

 Craig Johnson

Despite going undefeated in the regular season and having won 30 consecutive Three Rivers Conference matchups, the Cotter girls soccer team was given the No. 2 seed for the Section 1A girls soccer tournament.

The Ramblers (10-0) will host 15th-seeded Schaeffer Academy 7 p.m. Monday.

Led by Olivia Gardner (16 goals, seven assists), Sera Speltz (14 goals, 16 assists) and Allyssa Williams (10 goals, eight assists) Cotter has outscored opponents 57-7.

Winona (1-8) received the 13th seed and will play at fourth-seeded Dover-Eyota (7-3-1) 7 p.m. Monday.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (5-4-2) received the eighth seed and will host Red Wing. If they would win, they would play undefeated No. Rochester Lourdes — which received a bye.

Caledonia (1-10) will play at Bryon after being given the No. 14 seed.

On the boys side, Winona (3-4-2) received the eighth seed and will host St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (4-6-1) 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Giel Field. Both teams are coming off 2-0 wins in their regular season finale with the Winhawks defeating Albert Lea and the Saints handling Lake City.

The Ramblers will play unbeaten Austin ast the 16th seed 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Caledonia was given the No. 13 and will play at Rochester Lourdes 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

