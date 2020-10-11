High school soccer: Section 1A brackets released

Despite going undefeated in the regular season and having won 30 consecutive Three Rivers Conference matchups, the Cotter girls soccer team was given the No. 2 seed for the Section 1A girls soccer tournament.

The Ramblers (10-0) will host 15th-seeded Schaeffer Academy 7 p.m. Monday.

Led by Olivia Gardner (16 goals, seven assists), Sera Speltz (14 goals, 16 assists) and Allyssa Williams (10 goals, eight assists) Cotter has outscored opponents 57-7.

Winona (1-8) received the 13th seed and will play at fourth-seeded Dover-Eyota (7-3-1) 7 p.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (5-4-2) received the eighth seed and will host Red Wing. If they would win, they would play undefeated No. Rochester Lourdes — which received a bye.

Caledonia (1-10) will play at Bryon after being given the No. 14 seed.

On the boys side, Winona (3-4-2) received the eighth seed and will host St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (4-6-1) 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Giel Field. Both teams are coming off 2-0 wins in their regular season finale with the Winhawks defeating Albert Lea and the Saints handling Lake City.

The Ramblers will play unbeaten Austin ast the 16th seed 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Caledonia was given the No. 13 and will play at Rochester Lourdes 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.