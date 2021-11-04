High school soccer: Previewing Cotter's state semifinals matchup

The Cotter High School girls soccer team passed the first challenge it faced in its first MSHSL state tournament, and now it moves on to No. 2.

After a 4-0 win over St. Cloud Cathedral last week, the third-seeded Ramblers meet second-seeded Minnehaha Academy in a Class A semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to a championship game — also at U.S. Bank Stadium — at 6 p.m. Saturday.

RECORD: Cotter is 17-1-2 so far this season, while Minnehaha Academy is 14-2-2.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Ramblers went undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play, winning the conference crown at 9-0-1, then won their three section games by a combined score of 20-0.

The Redhawks finished third in the loaded IMAC conference, with fellow state semifinalist Breck winning and St. Paul Academy, a team that spent most of the year in the coaches’ association rankings, finishing second. In its three section games, Minnehaha Academy outscored opponents 17-2. The Redhawks defeated Proctor 9-1 in the quarterfinal behind sophomore Berit Parten, who scored five goals and assisted on three others.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Cotter: Senior Olivia Gardner leads the team in goals with 43. Junior Allyssa Williams leads in assists with 32. Senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen allowed eight goals with 53 saves in 20 games.

Minnehaha Academy: Parten leads the team with 43 goals, while also ranking second on the team with 22 assists. Sophomore Gabrielle Wamre leads with 23 assists. Junior goalkeeper Ayden Guild allowed 26 goals with 76 saves in 18 games.

UP NEXT: The winner will move onto the state finals and face the winner of a Thursday semifinal between (1) Holy Family Catholic and (5) Breck. The losers of the two matchups will face off on Friday at 1 p.m. at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams feature explosive offenses, as Cotter has scored 115 goals in 20 games for a 5.75 goals per game average, while Minnehaha scored 90 in 18 games for a 5.00 goals per game average. Defensively the Ramblers outpaced the Redhawks, with 16 shutouts by Cotter — including in nine straight games — and six shutouts by Minnehaha Academy, as well as a 0.4 goals allowed per game average for Cotter and a 1.44 goals allowed per game average for Minnehaha Academy. The only common opponent between the two teams is Breck, another one of the fourth semifinalists. Both Cotter and Minnehaha Academy tied Breck, as the Ramblers played to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 9, and the Redhawks had a 2-2 draw on Aug. 31.

