High school soccer: Previewing Cotter's state matchup

RECORD: Cotter is 16-1-2 so far this season, while St. Cloud Cathedral is 10-7-1.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Ramblers went undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play, winning the conference crown at 9-0-1, then won their three section games by a combined 20-0 score. In the section finals in Rochester, top-seeded Cotter defeated second-seeded Dover-Eyota 2-0.
The Crusaders went 4-3 in Granite Ridge Conference play, taking third in the five-team conference. Cathedral pulled off a pair of upsets in the section tournament, topping St. John’s Prep 3-2 in the semifinals and beating Fergus Falls 3-0 in the finals.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Cotter: Senior Olivia Gardner leads the team in goals with 43. Junior Allyssa Williams leads in assists with 31. Senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen allowed eight goals with 47 saves in 19 games.
St. Cloud Cathedral: Senior Peyton Mathiasen leads the team in goals with 11. Senior Meghan Corbett and seventh-grader Nora Simones tied for the lead with seven assists. Seventh-grade goalkeeper Amelia Newiger allowed 34 goals with 75 saves in 18 games.
UP NEXT: The winner will move on to the state semifinals for a 7 p.m. game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, facing the winner of an Oct. 26 game between second-seeded Minnehaha Academy and Proctor.
People are also reading…
NOTEWORTHY: St. Cloud Cathedral has not played any teams in the state tournament field. Cotter has, however, facing off against fifth-seeded Breck on Sat. Oct. 9. The Ramblers were the road team in the matchup, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw, which was the only time Cotter has been held scoreless all season.
COLLECTION: A first, Cotter girls soccer team advances to state tournament
With its win in Rochester, the Cotter girls soccer team advanced to the state tournament for the first time. Here's a collection of its recent run, including the 2-0 win over Dover-Eyota in the section finals.
ROCHESTER — For the second season in a row, the Cotter girls soccer team pulled off a shutout victory over Dover-Eyota in the MSHSL Section 1A…
Cotter’s top-seeded girls soccer team cruised to victory on Saturday, defeating five-seed La Crescent-Hokah 5-0 in a Section 1A semifinal matchup that puts the team one game closer to their season-long goal of a state title.
The top-seeded Cotter girls soccer team cruised past their first round playoff opponent, defeating eight-seed Schaeffer Academy 13-0 at Paul G…
The Cotter High School girls soccer team claimed its fourth-straight Three Rivers Conference championship on Tuesday when the Ramblers (12-1-1…
With 20 seconds left until halftime, the usually explosive Cotter offense was still scoreless.
The Cotter High School girls soccer team pulled through early adversity to defeat a strong Kasson-Mantorville team 6-1 on Saturday.
The Cotter High School girls soccer team won its second straight game and posted its fifth shutout of the season with a 6-0 Three Rivers Confe…
Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16