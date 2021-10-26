High school soccer: Previewing Cotter's state matchup

RECORD: Cotter is 16-1-2 so far this season, while St. Cloud Cathedral is 10-7-1.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Ramblers went undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play, winning the conference crown at 9-0-1, then won their three section games by a combined 20-0 score. In the section finals in Rochester, top-seeded Cotter defeated second-seeded Dover-Eyota 2-0.

The Crusaders went 4-3 in Granite Ridge Conference play, taking third in the five-team conference. Cathedral pulled off a pair of upsets in the section tournament, topping St. John’s Prep 3-2 in the semifinals and beating Fergus Falls 3-0 in the finals.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Cotter: Senior Olivia Gardner leads the team in goals with 43. Junior Allyssa Williams leads in assists with 31. Senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen allowed eight goals with 47 saves in 19 games.

St. Cloud Cathedral: Senior Peyton Mathiasen leads the team in goals with 11. Senior Meghan Corbett and seventh-grader Nora Simones tied for the lead with seven assists. Seventh-grade goalkeeper Amelia Newiger allowed 34 goals with 75 saves in 18 games.

UP NEXT: The winner will move on to the state semifinals for a 7 p.m. game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, facing the winner of an Oct. 26 game between second-seeded Minnehaha Academy and Proctor.

NOTEWORTHY: St. Cloud Cathedral has not played any teams in the state tournament field. Cotter has, however, facing off against fifth-seeded Breck on Sat. Oct. 9. The Ramblers were the road team in the matchup, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw, which was the only time Cotter has been held scoreless all season.

