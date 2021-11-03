High school soccer: Cotter's aggressive defense and patient offense are ready for state semifinals

After winning the first state game in school history last week, the Cotter girls soccer team is heading into their Thursday semifinal match against Minnehaha Academy with a bit less of a burden to bear than in the state quarterfinals when the program still was unproven.

“The pressure is still pretty high, but knowing that we’re capable of winning a big state game gives us confidence for the next one,” senior forward Sera Speltz said.

The 7 p.m. matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be far from a cakewalk as the three-seed Ramblers take on the two-seed Redhawks in a battle of explosive offenses.

Minnehaha Academy’s attack is led by sophomore Berit Parten, who leads the team with 43 goals, and Cotter’s offense is also led by a 43-goal scorer in senior Olivia Gardner.

The Ramblers have a bit more depth offensively though. Parten is followed by fellow sophomore Greta Carlson’s 12-goal performance, but the duo are the only double-digit scorers for the Redhawks. Meanwhile, Cotter has junior Allyssa Williams at 26 goals, sophomore Ava Killian at 15 goals and Speltz at 11 goals, which makes their offense a bit trickier for the opposition.

“I think we have more threats than they do. If you try to stop one of us, I don’t think that’s really going to work too well,” Gardner said.

Cotter’s offensive strength is thanks to a two-part system that involves the entire team back to front.

It starts with the team’s defense, which focuses more on dispossessing the opposing offense than it does on preventing goals, which in turn ends up preventing goals in a roundabout way.

“We don’t defend scared they’re going to score, we defend because we want to score and want to go attack,” head coach Marie Barrientos said. “It’s having a purpose when we’re defending.”

Even though the Redhawks average five goals per game, the Ramblers back row is taking their coach’s message of fearlessness to heart.

“We’re confident in our abilities and not going to let anybody scare us or anything. We know that we can stop them,” senior defender Megan Morgan said.

Thursday’s matchup will feature an unstoppable force colliding with an immovable object as Minnehaha Academy has not been shut out yet this season, while the Ramblers have held a clean sheet in their past nine contests.

Once the defense gains possession of the ball for Cotter, the second phase of the team’s system kicks in as the offense performs a patient attack that prioritizes passing side-to-side over recklessly advancing the ball.

“I feel like it’ll be a battle of who can possess more, in my opinion,” Speltz said. “Whoever can hold stronger possession and has less turnovers will come out on top at the end.”

However, that does not mean the Ramblers plan to be timid on the offensive end either, knowing that in such a closely contested matchup capitalizing on your chances is the name of the game.

“Look for the holes, don’t be frustrated if they’re not there right away and hit them hard when we do,” Barrientos said.

If all goes according to that plan, the tight-knit group of Ramblers will be moving on to Saturday’s finale with a shot at achieving the state championship goal they have been aiming at for years.

“There’s a group of us that has played together since elementary school and we’ve been talking about this for years,” goalkeeper Tess Mullen said. “To finally have it so close at your fingertips is so exciting.”

