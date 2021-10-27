High school soccer: Cotter girls win first state tournament game

Sera Speltz stepped up in the biggest game in the Cotter High School girls soccer team's history, as the senior scored a hat trick in the Ramblers’ first ever state tournament game, helping the team to a 4-0 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday in Monticello, Minn.

Cotter (17-1-2) advances to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the third-seeded Ramblers will take on second-seeded Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

From the start, Cotter had control of the quarterfinal matchup, getting many more offensive opportunities than the Crusaders (10-8-1).

However, those chances did not start to turn into goals until the 27th minute when Cotter junior Allyssa Williams put the team on the board for a 1-0 lead. Williams was just to the left of the goal, and her shot was a rocket that zipped past St. Cloud keeper Amelia Newiger into the back of the net. Speltz picked up an assist on the goal.

Following the score, Cotter continued to get chances without expanding their lead. As the clock wound down, it seemed as though the Ramblers would have just a 1-0 lead to show for their strong effort.

Instead, Speltz started to catch fire.

With just over 10 seconds left, the senior took a Hail Mary shot from deep that was right on target past Newiger to give Cotter a 2-0 lead just before the halftime stoppage.

While St. Cloud Cathedral had little pressure in the first half, the Crusaders played well early in the second and had a handful of strong scoring opportunities. Cotter’s strong defense kept the Crusaders at bay, and after the first 10 minutes, St. Cloud’s pressure waned and saw few chances in the remainder of the game.

The clean sheet by Cotter’s defense was far from an unusual occurrence, as the Ramblers earned their 10th consecutive shutout and 16th shutout this season.

Speltz jumped into the spotlight once again in the 66th minute, pulling up from deep for the second time and burying a shot top shelf over the outstretched arms of Newiger for her second goal of the game and a 3-0 Cotter lead.

Just six minutes later Speltz completed her hat trick, scoring on a shot from just outside the penalty box off an assist by Williams for a 4-0 score that held until the final whistle.

The star turn by Speltz is a welcome return to form for the senior.

As a junior last year, Speltz earned Class 1A first-team all-state accolades from the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association and was named the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year for a season in which she scored 19 goals and 23 assists in 14 games.

The season came to an abrupt conclusion, though, as Speltz tore the ACL and meniscus in her right leg in the second half of Cotter’s final game of the year.

After a long recovery period, Speltz has been able to play in nine of the Ramblers’ 19 games this fall with a brace on her knee. She had played well prior to the game against St. Cloud, with eight goals and six assists in nine games, but the performance in the state quarterfinal matchup showcased an offensive explosiveness that matched last fall’s skill level more than this season’s.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

