High school soccer: Cotter girls tie for third place at state

The Cotter girls soccer team saw its best season in program history come to a close on Friday in an unusual fashion, as the three-seed Ramblers (17-2-3) finished in a tie for third place in the Class A state bracket with a 2-2 draw against top-seed Holy Family Catholic (14-3-3) at the West St. Paul Athletics Center.

It was a back-and-forth finish to the season for both squads, with three goals in the final 15 minutes after a slow start both ways.

Holy Family scored the only goal of the first 65 minutes of the contest at the 23rd minute when the Fire’s leading goal scorer senior Maeve Kelly scored off an assist by sophomore Gabby Legg for a 1-0 lead.

Cotter was able to tie the game 1-1 in the 66th minute when the Ramblers’ leading scorer found the back of the net as senior Olivia Gardner scored off an assist by junior Allyssa Williams.

With eight minutes left in the game, Holy Family went back ahead 2-1 when Kelly scored her second goal of the game off an assist by sophomore Maggie Dowling.

It only took three minutes for the Ramblers to tie the game again, as Williams scored unassisted in the 75th minute for a 2-2 tie that would hold until the end of the game, with no overtime periods being played as per MSHSL rules for third-place games.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

