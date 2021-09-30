High school soccer: Cotter girls control own destiny after shutout win over Dover-Eyota

With 20 seconds left until halftime, the usually explosive Cotter offense was still scoreless.

Despite a plethora of shots and near-constant pressure on the opposing Dover-Eyota defense, the Ramblers seemed destined to head into halftime still tied.

In a last-ditch effort as the clock was winding down, junior midfielder Allyssa Williams fired a rocket shot directly at the Eagles’ goalkeeper. The ball had so much power that even though it hit the opposing keeper directly in the hands, it bounced up and over her head into the back of the net for the first goal of the game with 14 seconds left on the clock.

That goal gave the Ramblers (10-1-1, 8-0-1) an extra shot of confidence that carried them through to a 2-0 win over the Eagles (9-3-1, 7-1-1) on Thursday.

“We’re used to scoring a little earlier on, but I’m glad we put one away first half, I think that really helped us gain some momentum,” senior forward Olivia Gardner said.

Both teams came into the contest with a 7-0-1 record in Three Rivers Conference play, with the lone blemish for both being a 3-3 tie when the two squads met in Eyota on Sept. 14.

Cotter felt that they had let that first opportunity slip through their fingers, and in the days leading up to the rematch, they were rearing to get a chance to show what they were really made of.

“We were ready to make a big statement,” senior midfielder Megan Morgan said.

From the start of the game, Cotter had a firm control over the tempo of the contest.

Throughout the first half the Ramblers peppered the D-E goal with shots, and for multiple minutes-long stretches, the ball did not cross the midfield line as Cotter prevented the Eagles’ offense from moving at all.

Still, all that pressure only amounted to a single first-half goal.

That did not worry the Ramblers too much though, and the team did not start to panic and change the way they play.

“We play a certain system and we go with it and wait until it works. We try not to go away from it too early, even if it’s not producing the goals we hope it produces,” head coach Marie Barrientos said.

In the second half the Ramblers kept up their pressure, and it again produced just one goal, showing the strength of the Dover-Eyota backline.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the contest, sophomore midfielder Ava Killian situated herself in the goal box, and when the ball came her way thanks to a crisp pass from Williams, she sent it home for a 2-0 lead that iced the victory.

After spending most of the season tied atop the Three Rivers standings, with the win, the Ramblers have sole possession of first place with just one conference game remaining.

When Cotter takes the field Tuesday on the road against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, a team they defeated 1-0 at home on Sept. 16, they have the fate of the conference championship race in their hands.

With three-straight Three Rivers championships under their belt already, the Ramblers are excited to have full control when it comes to making it four-in-a-row.

“We control our fate at this point. It’s ours to take, or ours to give somebody else, and that’s when we are at our best,” Barrientos said.

