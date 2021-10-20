High school soccer: Cotter girls claim section crown

ROCHESTER — For the second season in a row, the Cotter girls soccer team pulled off a shutout victory over Dover-Eyota in the MSHSL Section 1A section finals, defeating the second-seeded Eagles 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Last year, the state tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This fall, though, the Ramblers will be able to compete in the state tournament for the first time.

“It doesn’t even feel like this is what we did last year, because we get to move on. We’re super excited to get to compete at the next level for the first time in school history,” senior defender Megan Morgan said.

The Ramblers will soon learn their state seed and opponents. Quarterfinal games are played at neutral sites and take place Oct. 26, 27 or 28. The state semifinals are at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 4 with the championship game scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 6.

Heading into the championship matchup, top-seeded Cotter (16-1-2) knew it would be a close game. On Sept. 14 the two teams played to a 3-3 draw in Eyota, and Cotter won a 2-0 home game against the Eagles (14-4-1) on Sept. 30.

Just like in the previous matchups, despite the score, Cotter had a firm control on the game’s tempo on Tuesday night.

As such, Dover-Eyota had few shot attempts in the first half while the Ramblers had many, though Cotter had a tough time converting those chances into goals due to the strength of D-E’s defense and goalkeeping. Cotter missed a handful of shots, as well.

With just over five minutes until halftime, Cotter finally got on the board.

Senior striker Olivia Gardner was sprinting down the field when the ball fell directly to her feet, just as Dover-Eyota goalkeeper Emma Webeck charged out to try to scoop it up. Gardner lightly tapped the ball to redirect it away from Webeck, and it slowly rolled into the net for a 1-0 lead.

That level of restraint — avoiding a flashy play for a more subdued and effective one — is something that sets the talented Gardner apart from other high school scorers.

“That’s one where another player might have taken it down and tried to dribble, she knew she just had to get a touch,” head coach Marie Barrientos said.

The one-goal Cotter lead held until halftime, though it did not take long for the Ramblers to give themselves some breathing room once play resumed.

Gardner was beginning to break away from the Eagles defense with the ball at her feet in the 47th minute when a defender took her down from behind, earning a penalty kick for the Ramblers.

Even though she is a scoring ace, with 43 goals on the year so far, Gardner does not have much experience taking penalty kicks; she says that prior to Tuesday’s game, she had only attempted one in her career.

Understandably, the senior had some jitters in such a key moment.

“A little bit nervous, but I tried to put that aside and bury it in the back of the net,” Gardner said.

She did just that, ripping the ball into the top right corner as Webeck made a dive to protect the bottom right for a 2-0 Cotter lead.

For most of the remaining 33 minutes, Cotter maintained the ball near the Dover-Eyota net, but was unable to score again.

Dover-Eyota’s best chance to get on the board came with roughly 10 minutes remaining, as a pair of Eagles defenders passed back and forth in front of the net before a shot to try to confound Cotter’s senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen. Instead, Mullen quickly pivoted from running one direction to diving in the other to pull off a save that prevented a comeback from being sparked.

The Ramblers defense has been excellent all season, with 15 shutouts in 19 games -- including shutouts the past nine -- and Mullen is the key cog that makes the machine work by doing more than just stopping shots.

“What some people don’t realize about Tess is she’s such a great communicator. She talks all the time, she’s super helpful to the defenders,” Morgan said.

With the win, the Ramblers cap off a three-year journey that has included steady progression each season.

In 2019, the Ramblers made it to the section finals, but lost a 1-0 game against Rochester Lourdes. In 2020, the Ramblers beat Dover-Eyota 3-0, but the state tournament had been cancelled.

This season, the team finally will get a chance to shine on the biggest stage.

“We’ve seen all the hard work finally pay off into something more,” Barrientos said.

