High school soccer: Cotter falls in first-ever state semifinal appearance

MINNEAPOLIS — Cotter’s girls soccer team made their first-ever trip to U.S. Bank Stadium and the state semifinals on Thursday, and the heightened stakes proved too much for the three-seed Ramblers (17-2-2), falling 4-0 against two-seed Minnehaha Academy (15-2-2).

While Cotter had beaten tough teams before, none of their prior foes had provided as much fire power as the Redhawks did on Thursday night.

“I wasn’t really prepared mentally, and I don’t think the rest of the team was either. We haven’t faced a team that good ever in our soccer careers, it was a shock to all of us,” senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen said.

In the game’s opening 20 minutes, Cotter played well as they earned a couple corner kicks and put pressure on Minnehaha Academy’s defense. Those opportunities did not turn into goals, however, and the Redhawks quickly turned the tide.

Minnehaha Academy started the scoring at the 36-minute mark when senior Penny Sedgwick crossed a pass to sophomore Sadie Benson in the box, and Benson snuck it past Mullen for a 1-0 lead.

Both teams had a few more chances, but neither was able to find the back of the net again until there was just under four minutes left on the clock, when Minnehaha Academy star sophomore Berit Parten had a clean breakaway on the right side of the field and put away the ball on the left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead that held until halftime.

Coming into the game it was clear that both squads would play a similar style offensively, with patient passing that eventually leads to prime scoring chances. However, the Redhawks executed that plan better than the Ramblers did.

“They beat us with what we have beaten teams all year with,” Cotter head coach Marie Barrientos said.

It did not take long for Minnehaha Academy to extend its lead in the second half, as sophomore Great Carlson scored on a deep shot from about 35 yards out that went top shelf over the hands of Mullen for a 3-0 lead in the 43rd minute.

Just a minute later, Cotter had its best scoring chance of the game when senior Olivia Gardner charged into the goal box, though MA goalkeeper Ayden Guild collided with Gardner to end the scoring opportunity and earn a yellow card.

With Gardner stepping to the line for a penalty kick, and the Redhawks goalkeeper sent off the field, scoring ace Parten went into the net. Gardner hit a shot in the middle-right portion of the goal and Parten was able to stop the shot to preserve the shutout.

Parten was back on the offensive end from that point on, and the sophomore scored her 45th goal of the season in the 67th minute with a shot that was just left of a diving Mullen for a 4-0 lead.

It has been a stellar year for Mullen and the Cotter defense, with shutouts in 10-straight games heading into the semifinal matchup, but the firepower of Parten and company was more than they had faced in a relatively modest Three Rivers Conference schedule.

“This year I had maybe eight shots all season in conference. For me, it was a completely different game to make a save one minute and the next there’s a shot coming at you,” Mullen said.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Cotter played much stronger than they had at any point since the early phases of the contest. Senior Amaiya Kauphusman earned a penalty kick after getting taken out on an attempted rebound shot, though the senior’s penalty try was saved by Guild at the 73-minute mark.

The Ramblers followed that up with a flurry of shots in the final two minutes, though none of them were able to make it past the swarming defense and goalkeeping of the Redhawks and the typically dominant offense of Cotter was shut out for only the second time all season.

Despite the shutout defeat, that late offensive momentum provided a hint of a silver lining for a Cotter team that has a short turnaround before playing its final game of the season Friday afternoon; the Ramblers will face Holy Family Catholic at 1 p.m. at the West St. Paul Athletics Center in a game to decide who finishes third in the state.

“Obviously we wish we were playing in the championship, but we have another good team tomorrow and now we’re prepared and we’re going to beat them tomorrow,” senior defender Megan Morgan said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

