ROUNDUP

High school roundup: Winona softball wins tough matchup

Winona's softball team added a strong win to its resume on Saturday, defeating Kasson-Mantorville 7-0 in a nonconference matchup between top teams. 

Both squads came into the contest with 7-1 records, but the Winhawks had full control of the matchup. 

Makayla Steffes allowed only two hits while striking out eight batters in a shutout performance. Steffes also went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored to aid herself offensively. 

Avery Engbrecht was 3 for 3 with two runs and a stolen base, Grace Fricke went 3 for 4 with two RBI, Macy McNally was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Ava Hamsund went 2 for 4 with two RBI. 

The Winhawks' next test is a Monday matchup against St. Charles at Saint Mary's University.

