High school roundup: Winona soccer seasons come to close

The Winona boys and girls soccer teams both lost upsets to see their seasons come to a close in the section semifinal round at home on Thursday.

Winona’s top-seeded girls team started the evening’s doubleheader with a 5 p.m. game against four-seed Kasson-Mantorville, which the Komets won 2-1.

Similarly, the boys lost a one-goal game in their 7 p.m. matchup with Austin, falling 1-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, St. Charles 1

The Ramblers (7-15, 4-8) won a four-set home match over Three Rivers Conference rival St. Charles (3-9, 2-4).

Cotter won the first set 25-21, then the Saints tied the match 1-1 with a 27-25 extra-points win in set two. The Ramblers closed out the victory with a 25-20 win in Set 3 and a 25-23 win in Set 4.

Olivia Blumers had a well-rounded game for Cotter with 13 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Piper Gerdes chipped in seven kills and three blocks. Alison French had seven service aces to go along with 51 digs. Andie Teske led the team with 33 set assists.

Mia McGuire led St. Charles with 14 kills, and Eva Anderson had 35 assists for the Saints.

C-FC 3, Augusta 1

The Pirates (11-4, 8-1) won their 12th match in their last 13 games, defeating Augusta (5-9, 5-4) in a four-set match.

Rochester Mayo 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (1-14, 1-8) lost in three sets to Big 9 frontrunner Rochester Mayo (15-5, 9-0) in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0