High school roundup: Winona boys soccer snaps losing streak against Northfield

For the first time in recent memory, the Winona boys soccer team defeated Northfield, as the Winhawks won a 4-3 game in overtime.

The two teams have played annually since 2014, and the Raiders (3-5, 2-5) won every matchup from 2014 until 2020, so the win was more thrilling than an average overtime victory for the Winhawks (8-2-1, 5-2-1).

“I’m excited to be part of the first team to beat them,” senior goalkeeper Zane Al-Saeed said.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two Big 9 Conference rivals.

Senior Owen Ping put Winona up 1-0, but Northfield answered for a 1-1 tie. Sophomore Teis Larsen put Winona up 2-1, but once more the Raiders responded, tying the game 2-2 and taking a 3-2 lead not long after.

Larsen scored again to tie the game 3-3, and both defenses held firm to send the game to overtime.

In the first overtime period, Larsen scored his third goal of the game to put WSHS ahead 4-3. With a couple under his belt already, Larsen was ready when he had another chance in OT.

“I felt more confident in the box, since I scored earlier in the game,” Larsen said.

With a handful of minutes remaining in the first overtime, as well as a second overtime period, Winona’s defense shut down the Raiders to seal the win.

Holding on for the win was made all the more satisfying after the Winhawks had let a couple leads slip through their hands earlier in the evening.

“It’s exhilarating. I think especially because we gave up a few leads, that victory at the end made it all the more gratifying,” senior defenseman Jasper Hedin said.

Cotter 3, P-E-M 0

The Ramblers (5-2-4, 4-2-2) picked up a 1-0 lead by halftime, then added a pair of insurance scores in the second half to finish off a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs (0-11, 0-8).

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 12, P-E-M 0

The Cotter (9-1-1, 7-0-1) girls soccer team scored at-will on Tuesday, winning a 12-0 game against P-E-M (3-8, 2-6).

It was an even scoring effort, with six goals coming before halftime and six more in the second half.

Senior Olivia Gardner had a hand in half of the team’s scoring, with five goals and one assist. Junior Alyssa Williams was not far behind, scoring three goals with two assists.

Four more Ramblers scored one goal each, with sophomore Lilliana Herber, freshman Kayla Buum and freshman Kayla Buum all scoring once while senior Megan Morgan scored one goal and added on assist.

Three Ramblers players only assisted, with junior Ella Leaf picking up one assist, sophomore Ashlee Modjeski with two and freshman Izzie Biesanz with three.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

The Lancers (2-8-2, 1-6-1) got to halftime in a scoreless tie before allowing three goals in the second half.

Peyton Schiebel, Mya Omdahl and Samantha Perez scored for St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (7-3-1, 4-3-1). Schiebel and Christina Hernandez each added an assist.

Omdahl and Perez are tied for the team lead with five goals apiece.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 2

The Red Hawks (1-7 Coulee) won their first conference match of the season by scores of 25-16, 15-25, 25-9, 18-25, 19-17 over the Tigers (5-3 Coulee).

C-FC 3, Alma/Pepin 0

The Pirates (7-3, 5-0) handed Alma/Pepin (3-6, 3-1) its first Dairyland Conference loss of the season in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 sweep.

Fillmore Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Trojans (11-7, 3-3) won the first two sets, but the Three Rivers Conference-leading Falcons (11-7, 7-0) won three straight sets for a 3-2 comeback win.

Rushford-Peterson won the first set 25-14, then the second 25-19, but Fillmore Central won 25-16, 28-26 and 16-14 to stay undefeated in conference play.

Junior Kaylee Ruberg led the Trojans with 29 kills, with Emarie Jacobson second on the team with seven kills. Ruberg also led the team with 26 digs, with junior Isabelle Kahoun at 24 digs. Kahoun also led the team in assists with 37.

Lewiston-Altura 3, P-E-M 1

The Cardinals (7-6, 4-3) lost the first set 26-24, but bounced back and won three straight 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 for a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs (1-7, 1-5).

Owatonna 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-11, 0-5) lost in a 3-0 sweep to the Huskies (8-6, 2-2).

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Cotter 2

The Ramblers (4-13, 1-6) lost a road match 3-2 against La Crescent-Hokah (3-8, 1-5), with the Lancers winning their first Three Rivers Conference match of the season.

Olivia Blumers led Cotter in kills with 19, while Piper Gerdes was second with nine kills. Alison French had 66 digs to lead the Ramblers.

GIRLS TENNIS

Winona 6, Faribault 1

Doubles led the way for the Winhawks, with all three duos winning as Winona (13-9, 7-4) beat the winless Falcons (0-17, 0-10).

Molly Heinert and Adele Jacobsen won 6-1, 6-0 at one doubles, Josie Gundersen and Bridgette Klonecki won 6-1, 6-2 at two doubles and Brianna Styba and Lauren Steinfeldt won 6-1, 6-0 at three doubles for a 3-0 sweep for the Winhawks.

