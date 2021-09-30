High school roundup: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer shuts out Caledonia

The St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer co-op picked up a shutout victory on Thursday, defeating Caledonia 3-0.

SCLA (7-5, 4-5) took a 2-0 lead by halftime, then added one more in the second half for a three-goal final margin over the Warriors (4-7-2, 3-5-1).

Olvin Cruz scored all three goals for the Saints, with Jonas Barclay picking up two assists and Conner Gransee adding one assist.

Dover-Eyota 3, Cotter 1

The Cotter boys (5-3-4, 4-3-2) lost a 3-1 road match against Dover-Eyota (8-4-2, 7-1-1).

Winona 2, Albery Lea 0

The Winhawks (9-2-1, 6-2-1) treated their home crowd to a 2-0 shutout over Albert Lea (2-10, 0-8).

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 5, Albert Lea 0

The Winhawks (8-2-2, 6-2-1) picked up a sizable road win, defeating Albert Lea (2-11, 1-8) by a 5-0 final score.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Caledonia 0

The Saints (8-3-1, 5-3-1) won by a two-goal margin on the road against Caledonia (2-9, 1-8).

Cross-country

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson cross-country team competed in the St. Charles Invite on Thursday, and LARP’s boys did well, finishing second out of 12 teams in attendance.

With a score of 61 points, LARP was well ahead of third-place Stewartville, though also well behind the champion Rochester Century’s score of 46.

LARP senior Tyler Rislov won the 119-competitor meet individually with a time of 17:38, outpacing Richard Kariuki of rochestury Century’s second-place time of 17:52. Rislov was joined in the top three by senior teammate Andrew Holmes, who placed third with a time of 18:02.

VOLLEYBALL

Rochester Century 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-12, 0-6) lost in a 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 sweep against Rochester Century (10-4, 5-1).

