High school roundup: SCLA girls and Cotter boys soccer teams eliminated

The three-seed St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls soccer team saw its season come to a close on Saturday in the Section 1A semi-finals, losing a low-scoring road game 1-0 against two-seed Dover-Eyota.

The two teams met twice in the regular season, with Dover-Eyota winning both matchups 2-0. While the playoff rematch was closer, the Saints were still eliminated.

BOYS SOCCER

Rochester Lourdes 3, Cotter 0

The fourth-seeded Cotter boys were also eliminated in a Section 1A semi-finals match, falling on the road in a 3-0 shutout against Rochester Lourdes.

CROSS-COUNTRY

G-E-T

The G-E-T cross-country teams competed in the Coulee Conference championship in Westby, and both the boys and girls finished second in the standings.

For the Red Hawks boys, the team totaled 56 points, falling behind the 29-point total of champion West Salem, but beating out third-place Westby’s 84.

Three G-E-T boys cracked the top 10. Junior Sam Ruiter took seventh with a time of 17:43, senior Carter Gold was ninth at 17:49.2 and fellow senior Ethan Burmeister finished less than a half second behind at 17:49.6 in 10th place.

West Salem sophomore Brennan Garbers won the race with a time of 16:35.

The girls finished even closer to first place, scoring 44 points to trail champion West Salem’s 32.

Like the boys, three girls runners hit the top 10, but the girls had the higher overall finish as sophomore Adriana Rotering finished third with a time of 20:49. Freshman Delilah Boberg placed seventh at 21:41, and senior Quinn Wenthe ran a 21:53 and took ninth.

West Salem junior Macey Tauscher won the race at 20:19.

VOLLEYBALL

Rushford-Peterson

The Trojans (15-10) competed in the Goodhue Invite, splitting their four matches 2-2.

R-P got the day off to a hot start, winning their first two matches.

First was a 25-9, 25-22 win over Alden-Conger, then a 26-24, 25-21 win over Randolph.

The team lost its final two matches though, falling 16-25, 25-19, 8-15 against host Goodhue, then losing a 2-0 match against Lake City.

Winona

The Winhawks (1-18) had a tough time at the Apple Valley October Classic, losing 2-0 in all four matches, falling to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Centennial, Avail Academy and Burnsville.

