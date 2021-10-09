High school roundup: Rushford-Peterson keeps undefeated season alive

Rushford-Peterson (6-0, 5-0) rolled over Randolph (3-3, 2-3) on the road on Friday as the Trojans won 47-8 over the Rockets to stay undefeated.

Quarterback Malachi Bunke accounted for four scores in the first half, rushing for one and throwing touchdowns to Alex Ronnenberg, Justin Ruberg and Grady Hengel to help R-P to a 33-0 lead by halftime.

The Trojans outscored Randolph 14-8 in the second half on to two touchdowns with missed extra points and a safety.

Bunke went 11-of-13 for 158 yards and three touchdowns through the air, also rushing 11 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Hadyn Kohoun was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 totes.

Hengel did a bit of everything for R-P, leading the team in receiving with six catches for 100 yards and one touchdown, rushing six times for 17 yards and going 1-for-1 passing with 51 yards and a touchdown on a trick-play score. Ruberg had two touchdown catches on the day with three total grabs for 76 yards.

Hayfield 28, Cotter 26

Cotter (2-4, 1-4) lost a close contest at home against Hayfield (2-4, 2-3), falling short in a comeback effort 28-26.

The Vikings had built up a 20-6 lead in the second quarter, but Cotter rallied to tie the game 20-20 in the third quarter. Hayfield regained the lead 28-20 after a two-point conversion later in the third.

The Ramblers scored one more time in the fourth, though their two-point try was no good, sealing their fate in the two-point defeat.

Senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson went 28-for-43 in the air with 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Sophomore receiver Luke Gardner led the team with 12 receptions for 159 yards and two scores, while senior Payton Weifenbach added 7 catches for 71 yards.

Augusta 56, C-FC 28

Augusta (8-0, 6-0) kept its undefeated season alive in the Dairyland Conference matchup with C-FC (2-6, 2-4), defeating the Pirates by 28 points.

C-FC split time at quarterback, with Austin Arnburg having a more successful day, going 6-for-6 for 118 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 12 yards and a score. Austin Becker went 12-for-25 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing seven times for 12 yards.

Wyatt Seibel, Andrew Bissen and Fletcher Theusch all caught touchdown passes in the contest.

Arcadia 38, G-E-T 0

Kaden Updike completed 14 of 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (6-1, 5-1) stayed one game behind first-place Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) with one game to go.

Arcadia scored 30 points in the two middle quarters to pull away from the Red Hawks (1-7, 1-5).

Updike completed his first touchdown pass to Ryan Sokup in the first quarter, then hit Egan Pauly for another in the second. After Sokup rushed for the next two touchdowns, Updike connected with Drew Teske for a third-quarter touchdown that produced the final margin.

Faribault 40, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-3, 3-3) were shut out 40-0 on the road against Faribault (4-2, 4-2).

