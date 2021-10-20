High school roundup: LARP XC wins conference championship

The LARP boys cross-country team had a runaway victory in the Three Rivers Conference Championship at Pine Creek Golf Course in La Crescent on Tuesday, taking the conference crown with a score of 44 compared to second-place St. Charles’ mark of 106.

A pair of LARP seniors took the top two spots in the individual standings, with Tyler Rislov running a 17:23 in first and Andrew Hoiness not far behind in second at 17:48. Sophomore Ryan Prinsen also cracked the top 10, finishing in 10th with a time of 18:47.

Cotter sophomore had the Ramblers’ best boys finish, placing fifth with a time of 17:59 to help the team to a fourth-place finish out of 11 teams with a score of 133.

Cotter’s girls were well-represented, as freshman Sonja Semling ran a time of 20:23 to take first place as the only racer to record a sub-21-minute time.

Freshman Hazel Freyre joined Semling in the top 10, placing eighth with a time of 21:57.

As a team, the Ramblers placed third with a score of 79. P-E-M won the event with 51, edging past Chatfield’s 53.

LARP took fifth out of 10 teams with a score of 133, with sophomore Lauren Honken recording the top time at 22:14 in 13th place.

Winona

The Winona cross-country teams were in action at the Big 9 Conference Championship at the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, and both the boys and girls squads placed seventh out of 12 teams.

A trio of Winhawk runners earned all-conference accolades for their performances.

The lone boys recipient was seventh grader Finn Wan Fossen, who took 23rd with a time of 17:52 to earn all-conference honorable mention.

He was joined on the honorable mention squad by Winhawks girls eighth grader Kiley Pollock, who placed 18th at 20:31.

The top honor of the meet was earned by junior Olivia Becker, who placed 13th with a time of 20:24 to earn all-conference.

Northfield’s girls team won the conference with a score of 61, barely ahead of Rochester Century’s 62. Northfield eighth grader Caley Graber won the individual title with a time of 19:24.

For the boys, the hometown Owatonna squad took first, scoring 38 compared to Mankato East’s 51. Sophomore Isaiah Anderson of Mankato East won the individual crown, though, with a time of 16:08.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 regional quarterfinals

Platteville 3, G-E-T 0

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The 14th-seeded Red Hawks had their season ended in a 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 loss to the third-seeded Hillmen.

Division 3 regional quarterfinals

C-FC 3, Viroqua 0

FOUNTAIN CITY — The fifth-seeded Pirates advanced with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 win over the 12th-seeded Blackhawks.

Lewiston-Altura 3, Rushford-Peterson 0

The match between the Cardinals (9-8, 6-4) and the Trojans (15-11, 5-5) was closer than the 3-0 sweep would appear, with L-A winning 25-23, 25-22, 28-26.

Anna Hennessey led Lewiston-Altura with 19 kills and four blocks. Tanner Reed tallied 15 kills as well. Madi Oslie was the leader in digs with 27, and Elise Sommer led with 32 assists.

Kaylee Ruberg had the most kills for Rushford-Peterson, with 14, while also tying for the team in digs with 21, with Ellyson Malone also racking up 21 digs. Isabelle Kohoun led the way with 25 assists.

