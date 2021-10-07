High school roundup: LARP XC pair cracks top 10 in home meet

A pair of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys finished in the top 10 during a home meet on Thursday, helping the LARP squad to a second-place finish at Heartland Country Club in Lewiston.

Rochester Lourdes won the 13-team event with a score of 49, besting LARP’s 74, though the margin between first and second was narrower than the one between second and third as Pine Island scored 114 in third place.

Senior Kevin Turlington of Rochester Lourdes won the meet with a time of 16:39. LARP senior Tyler Rislov finished second out of the 133-runner field with a time of 16:56.

LARP sophomore Ryan Prinsen also cracked the top 10, finishing 10th with a time of 17:50, and sophomore Tyler Betthauser was not far behind, placing 13th at 18:18.

The LARP girls took sixth place out of 10 teams, scoring 152 as a group. It was a tight finish at the top, with P-E-M winning at 70 and Pine Island in second at 71.

Pacelli freshman Kirsten Koopal took first out of the 83-runner field, finishing with a time of 20:22.

Sophomore Lauren Honken had LARP’s best finish, placing 15th with a time of 22:24.

Winona

The Winhawks ran in the Ev Gerb Invitational in Owatonna,with junior Olivia Becker having the highlight of the meet, finishing 17th out of 87 runners with a time of 20:21.

As a team, the girls placed ninth out of 12 teams with a score of 242. Rochester Century won the meet at 72, and junior Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo took first individually with a time of 18:07.

For the Winona boys, the team took 12th out of 13 teams, scoring 295. Lakeville North won the meet at 47 points.

Junior Andrew Casey of Lakeville North placed first out of the 90 runners, finishing at 15:46.

The Winhawks’ best finisher was junior Jared Loos, taking 37th at 17:46.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 2, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

The Ramblers (13-1-1) won in a 2-0 shutout on the road over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (6-8) in a non-conference matchup.

Senior Olivia Gardner and junior Allyssa Williams both scored in the first half for Cotter, and neither team found the back of the net in the second half thanks in part to four saves by Ramblers senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen.

BOYS SOCCER

Faribault 2, Winona 1

The Winhawks (9-5-1, 6-4-1) lost a 2-1 road matchup against Big 9 Conference foe Faribault (6-7, 4-5).

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Cotter 0

PIZM (12-0-2) scored once in each half to dispatch the Ramblers (6-4-5) in a non-conference matchup in Winona.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rushford-Peterson 3, Southland 0

The Trojans beat the Rebels 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in a three-set sweep.

Lake City 3, Lewiston-Altura 2

The Cardinals (8-7) dropped a 3-2 non-conference match against Lake City (13-7).

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 0

The Pirates (8-4, 6-1) picked up a three-set sweep on the road over Blair-Taylor (4-8, 4-5).

