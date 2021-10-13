High school roundup: G-E-T volleyball wins second match of year

The G-E-T volleyball team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Viroqua 3-1.

It took extra points to decide the first set, but the Red Hawks (2-10, 2-9) got off on the right foot with a 28-26 win, then followed it up with a 25-21 win in the second set. Viroqua (4-10, 3-7) fought back, winning the third set 25-23, but G-E-T finished off the victory with a 25-16 win in set 4.

Kayli Bratberg led the Red Hawks with 11 kills, and Ryann Duffenback and Genna O’Neill each added eight. O’Neill also led the team with 22 assists, though Kayla Schultz was close behind with 22. Lindsay Lettner picked up 23 digs to lead the team.

C-FC 3, Gilmanton 0: The Pirates (10-4, 7-1) picked up a three-set sweep over Dairyland foe Gilmanton (0-11, 0-8).

Cotter 3, Rushford-Peterson 2: The Ramblers (6-15, 3-8) topped the Trojans (12-8, 4-4) in a back-and-forth five-set match.

Cotter won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-11, but R-P responded with two wins of its own, 25-20 and 25-19. In the fifth set, Cotter won a close one 15-13.

Alison French had an astounding 64 digs in the match for the Ramblers, while Olivia Blumers led the team with 14 kills.

Kaylee Ruberg led the Trojans in kills with 12, while also leading the team with 31 digs.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lewiston-Altura 1: The Lancers (6-12, 2-6) topped the Cardinals (8-8, 5-4) by a 25-14, 25-14, 17-25, 25-16 score.

CROSS COUNTRY

P-E-M Invite: Both Cotter and LARP competed at the Jodi Rahman Invitational, hosted by P-E-M at Piper Hills Golf Course in Plainview, though the LARP team fared better in the boys race, but the Cotter girls team had stronger performance.

LARP senior Tyler Rislov took first place overall with a time of 16:39, helping the team to a 53-point first-place finish. Sterwartville was second at 105 points, and Cotter took seventh out of 11 with 153 points.

Teammate Andrew Hoiness was not far behind, finishing fifth out of 77 racers at 17:11.

Cotter’s best boys finish came from John Fritts, who took third with a time of 16:56.

On the girls side, Cotter’s Sonja Semling won the meet, finishing at 19:41 for the event’s only sub-20 time. Cotter’s Hazel Freyre joined her near the top of the standings, placing third with a time of 20:35.

As a team, the Ramblers finished fourth out of nine with a score of 78. Chatfield won the meet at 53, and LARP took sixth with a score of 163.

The top LARP girls finisher was Lauren Honken in 18th at 21:39.

Winona: The Winona boys and girls cross country teams were in action Tuesday at their last regular season invitational, the Austin Packer Invite.

The girls were led by Olivia Becker in sixth place, who stopped the clock in a PR of 20:16.

Following was a pack of Winhawks who rounded out the scoring. Kiley Pollock, 13th, 21:47; Lani Schul, 16th, 21:59; Ruby Kiesel, 22nd, 22:20; Sarah Sheridan, 23rd, 22:26; Lexi Urbick, 26th, 22:38; and Anna Florness, 30th, 22:50 completed the varsity squad. The girls team finished themselves in third place.

On the boys side, Leo Lohnes stopped the clock first for the Winhawks for the first time in his career with a sixth place finish in a time of 17:47 for a PR.

Following closely behind were Finn Van Fossen, 8th, 17:50; Jared Loos, 11th, 18:01; Brenden Full, 12th, 18:02; Brady Benedict, 16th, 18:13; Jordan Northouse, 21st, 18:32; and Jacob Sheridan, 25th, 19:39 helped the boys come through with a second place finish as a team.

