High school roundup: Cotter's Megan Morgan moves to second in Rambler record book

Cotter senior Megan Morgan shook up the school’s scoring leaderboard on Friday night, scoring 22 points to move into second-place all-time with 1,507 in her career, and lead the Rambler girls to a 68-54 home non-conference win over Lake City in the team’s regular season finale.

The Ramblers (19-4) fell behind in the first half, and the Tigers (17-8) took a narrow 30-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Cotter bounced back in the second half, outpacing the visitors 40-24 for the comeback win.

Morgan’s 22 points led the Ramblers, but fellow senior Sofia Sandcork was close behind with 19 and senior Sera Speltz also hit double digits with 11. Senior Olivia Gardner nabbed six steals in the win.

Lake City’s Natalie Bremer led all scorers with 25 points, and Mya Shones scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds, including the 1,000th board of her career, for a double-double.

Dover-Eyota 83, Lewiston-Altura 44

The Cardinals (11-15, 4-9) closed out the regular season with a 39-point road conference loss against the Eagles (23-3, 12-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 76, Dover-Eyota 40

The Cardinals (17-7, 9-4) bounced back from a Thursday-night loss with a dominant home conference win over the Eagles (5-19, 4-9).

It was a well-rounded offensive performance for L-A, with 12 players scoring in the contest.

Seniors Kyle Fredrickson and Zac Villafan led the Cardinals with 16 points apiece, joined in double digits by a 14-point night by senior Thomas Menk and a 12-point game from senior Collin Bonow.

G-E-T 52, Black River Falls 47

The Red Hawks (10-12, 5-5) took over third place in the conference standings by taking down the Tigers (10-11, 5-6).

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored 19 points for G-E-T, which also received 13 apiece from freshman Jackson Burns and junior Will Mack.

Black River Falls was led by sophomore Evan Anderson’s game-high 24 and junior Evan Voss’ 11.

Melrose-Mindoro 59, C-FC 56

Tristan McRoberts scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Mustangs (13-9, 11-3) to their fourth straight win.

Dominic McRoberts added 14 points, and Jordan Ramsey was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Pirates (11-12, 9-5) were led by a 15-point game by senior Austin Becker, with fellow senior Wyatt Seibel adding 14 points.

Austin 83, Winona 76 (OT)

The Winhawks (12-9, 9-8) battled to overtime with a 71-71 tie at the end of regulation, but the Packers (12-10, 11-7) outpaced them in the extra period.

BOYS HOCKEY

Worthington 5, Cotter 4

The Ramblers (0-10) narrowly lost a home matchup against the Trojans (12-12).

