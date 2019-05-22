ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cotter tennis player Ian Modjeski continued his stellar season winning both of his matches to advance to the MSHSL individual Section 1A semifinals at No. 3 singles.
Modjeski defeated Ethan Olerich of Stewartville 6-1, 6-0 before upsetting the No. 6 seed Ben Foss of St. James in a three-set thriller 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
The No. 2 seeded doubles team of Jerry Yang and Tony Wan also advanced to the semifinals without dropping a set. They defeated Try Witcraft and Josue Solorzano of St. James 6-3, 6-3 before disposing of seventh-seeded Thomas Klanderud and Blake Haugen of Fairmount 6-1, 6-4.
Matt Besek upset fifth-seeded Trylee Zieske of Fairmount 6-3, 6-4 before falling to fourth-seeded Ethan Humble 2-6, 4-6.
The eighth-seeded doubles team of Rob Besek and Joey Renk were defeated by Schaeffer Academy’s Luke Bothum/Annie Orvis in a tough match.
SOFTBALL
Section 1A Tournament
Cotter 7, St. Charles 2
Isabel Northrop struck out 12 while allowing two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings to help the Ramblers advance.
Northrop was also 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate to help pace the Cotter attack.
Tiegan Mancuso was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored as well for the Ramblers. Britney Meier also hit a home run.
Inga Jystad homered for St. Charles.
The Ramblers play on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Section 1AA Tournament
Lewiston-Altura 6, Chatfield 5
LEWISTON — The Cardinals (13-8) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the Gophers and to keep their season alive.
Sam Bronk was the hero delivering a two-run single.
Noah Herber went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, and three RBI to lead the Cardinals. They will now play top-seeded Caledonia on Saturday.
Big 9
Winona 6, Mankato East 0
Matt Rinehart, Jaylen Vaughn, and Spencer Wright added two hits each. The Winhawks (12-7, 8-3) finish the regular season tied for second in the conference. Winona will open up the 1AAA Tournament on Saturday at Jerry Raddatz Field at 1 p.m. against Northfield.
