High school roundup: Cardinals softball dominant in doubleheader

Lewiston-Altura’s softball team picked up a pair of dominant wins on Monday, sweeping a home doubleheader against Three Rivers Conference foe Lanesboro/Fillmore Central.

In the first game, the Cardinals (3-5, 3-4) blew past the Falcons (0-7, 0-5) in a 15-0 rout thanks to a 10-run second inning.

Tiegan Prigge went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBI and a run scored. Staytlen Seefeldt was 2 for 3 with two runs and a stolen base, while teammate Jordan Wing also went 2 for 3, collecting two runs and two RBI. Lavin LeJeune went 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs, two RBI and two steals.

The second game was another sizable L-A win, downing the Falcons 9-2.

Seefeldt and Prigge both had strong games again, with Seefeldt going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored, two RBI and a steal while Prigge went 1 for 2 with two RBI and a run. Caidance Veraguth joined in, going 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

G-E-T 8, West Salem 4

The first-place Red Hawks (10-2, 7-0) used 15 hits and a three-run bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Panthers (2-7, 1-4).

Lindsey Lettner was 4 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases, and Genna O’Neill struck out eight, walked three and allowed five hits for G-E-T.

Teammate Kaitlyn Gunderson was 3 for 5 with three RBI, O’Neill 3 for 4 with three RBI and Maggie Bistodeau 2 for 5.

Alayna Tauscher was 2 for 4 for West Salem, which was within 5-4 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth.

Rushford-Peterson 13, Houston 4

The Trojans (4-5) pulled away in a nine-run home nonconference victory over the Hurricanes (1-3).

Through two innings, Houston had a 3-1 lead over the home team, but two runs in the bottom of the third tied it and after two runs in the fourth, the Trojans never trailed again.

A six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sealed the deal for R-P.

Four Trojans had three-hit games as Ellie Ekern, Brooke Johnson, Rebecca Magin and Cassandra Boyum all went 3 for 4. Johnson picked up two RBI, joined by Lindsey Hoiness and Delaney Vaughn with two runs batted in, with Aviana Anderson-Ingram leading the way with three RBI.

Emarie Jacobson threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Blair-Taylor 11, Cochrane-Fountain City 1

Five runs in the bottom of the second helped the Wildcats (13-0, 11-0) outpace the Pirates (4-9, 4-5) and remain undefeated with a five-inning win.

Junior center fielder Lindsey Steien went 2 for 2 with three runs and two walks. Junior pitcher Abby Thompson struckout eight batters while also going 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 8, Black River Falls 0

Ethan Stoner and Warren Stoner combined on a three-hit shutout for the Red Hawks, who scored four of their runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Ethan Stoner struck out one and walked three while allowing two hits over five innings, and Warren Stoner struck out two and walked two during two one-hit innings.

Thomas Haney was 2 for 3 with three RBI for G-E-T (6-4, 4-2), which has six wins in its past seven games. Ethan Stoner also drove in two runs for the Red Hawks.

Garret West was 2 for 3 to lead the Tigers, who made three errors.

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Lewiston-Altura 3

The Lancers (7-1, 5-0) only led by two before scoring five times in the top of the sixth inning against the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4).

Jaydon Boynton went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead L-A at the plate, with Gavin Salvetti going 1 for 4 with one run and a steal while Caleb Mueller went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

P-E-M 16, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (1-5, 0-4) lost by 16 runs on the road against the Three Rivers foe Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0).

GOLF

Lewiston-Altura triangular

The Cardinals hosted Rushford-Peterson and St. Charles in a three-way meet, and the Trojans came out on top with a score of 182, followed by L-A in second place at 196 and St. Charles scoring 210.

R-P had the top two individuals of the meet, with Andrew Hoiness shooting a 39 and Carson Thompson at 45.

L-A’s Collin Bonow was in third with a 46, while R-P’s Grady Hengel and L-A’s Anders Shurson tied for fourth at 47 to finish out the top five.

TENNIS

Onalaska 6, Winona Cotter 1

The Hilltoppers swept the doubles matches and won three of the four singles matches.

Cotter’s Jon Besek picked up the team’s win, beating Aiden Sommerfield 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 at No. 1 singles.

