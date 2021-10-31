High school roundup: C-FC cross-country's Pronschinske finishes fifth at state

Junior Wesley Pronschinske had the best local finish at the WIAA state cross-country meet, taking fifth place out of the 149-runner field in the Division 3 race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

Pronschinske ran a time of 16:43, three seconds behind fourth-place senior Will Gerber of Grantsburg at 16:40, and three second ahead of sixth-place senior Parker Schneider of Durand at 16:46. Valders senior Shane Griepentog won the meet with a time of 15:38.

The Pirates were also represented in the Division 3 girls race, where junior Reese Ehrat ran a time of 20:53 to finish in 35th out of 149 runners. Junior Elsie Kmecak of Catholic Central won the race with a time of 19:47.

G-E-T's boys were the only local team that competed, and the Red Hawks had a finish of 14th out of 16 Division 2 teams with 313 points. Shorewood won the state championship with a score of 54.

Senior Ethan Burmeister had the top time for G-E-T, finishing at 17:58.9 in 71st place to score 42 points. Senior Sam Ruiter was close behind in 74th place with a time of 17:59.5 for 44 points.

Rounding out the Red Hawks' scores were senior Carter Gold (18:29, 102nd place, 66 points), junior Collin Handke (18:42, 111th, 73) and sophomore Xander Burmeister (18:58, 128, 88).

VOLLEYBALL

Bethlehem Academy 3, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Rushford-Peterson volleyball team could not pull off another upset, but the eight-seed Trojans (16-12) gave top-seed Bethlehem Academy (17-11) all they could handle in a 3-1 win by the Cardinals.

R-P beat eight-seed Grand Meadow on Thursday in the team’s first game of the postseason to earn the chance to play Bethlehem Academy.

In the first set, the top seed barely beat the Trojans, winning 25-23. Rushford-Peterson tied the score 1-1 with a 25-19 victory in Set 2.

Bethlehem Academy had a commanding win in the fourth set, 25-16, but R-P hung tough again in the fourth, falling 25-23.

