The Winona Senior High Gymnastics team swept every event including the all-around to pick up a big win, scoring 132.05 points to defeat Rochester Century (123.425), Rochester John Marshall (117.35) and Rochester Mayo (115.075) on Friday night in Rochester.
Chloe Hughes once again dominated the competition winning the vault (8.95), bars (8.675), the floor (8.9) and all-around (35.075).
Teammate Isabella Iverson Jones was second in the all-around (32.975) and placed first on the beam (9.05). Hanalei Hocum added some new skills to her competition landing her in fourth place in the all-around (32.0) and second on Bars (8.0). Morgan Walker earned a second place finish on vault (8.825) and Paige Hawkinson tied for third place on floor (8.25).
BOYS BASKETBALL
G-E-T 63, West Salem 37
WEST SALEM, Wis. — Behind a game-high 36 points from senior Grant Beirne, the Red Hawks handed the Panthers their first conference loss of the season and snapped their five-game winning streak.
Beirne scored 22 points in the first half, after which G-E-T held a 37-16 lead, and he made three 3-pointers. The Red Hawks, who improved to 3-5 (2-2), had no other players in double figures.
The Panthers, who fell to 6-3 (3-1), were led by senior David Lattos’ 12 points.
Wabasha-Kellogg 47, Rushford-Peterson 39
RUSHFORD — Sophomore Malachi Bunke scored 14 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, and sophomore Justin Ruberg added 11 points, but the Trojans fell to 5-5.
Wabasha-Kellogg outscored Rushford-Peterson 26-15 in the second half after the Trojans held a three-point lead at the break.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
C-FC 60, Augusta 38
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates raced out to a 32-22 halftime lead, which only grew in the second half as they improved to 4-6.
C-FC junior Allison Murty scored a team-high 15 points, and junior Emma Baures added 12.
Seniors Chloe Jacobs (15 points) and Camryn Grunewald (11) were in double figures for Augusta, which fell to 3-4.
