ST. PETER, Minn. — The Cotter boys tennis team hung with the No. 2 team in the state pushing them in several tight matchups, but Lourdes was able to prevail 6-1 in the Section 1A team semifinals at Gustavus Adolphus College on Monday afternoon.
Ian Modjeski continued his stellar season with a nice 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles for the Ramblers.
Jerry Yang fell in a hard fought match 6-7, 5-7 at No. 2 singles while Matt Besek dropped a tough three-set match 7-6, 4-6, 10-12 at No. 4 singles.
Jon Besek and Gabe Welch lost in a tightly-contested three set match as well falling 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (8-10) at No. 3 doubles.
Cotter starts individual sections on Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
WIAA Division 2 Regional
GALESVILLE — Final results weren’t posted by Daily News press time.
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen won both the girls mile and two-mile races, while Davis Wenthe won the high jump, 110 and 300 hurdles, and was on the winning 1,600 relay team.
SOFTBALL
Section 1AA Tournament
No. 4 St. Charles 6,
No. 5 P-E-M 2
ST. CHARLES — The Saints used a pair of strong offensive performances from Sarah Kulas and Inga Jystad to get past P-E-M in the Section 1AA East Sub-Section Quarterfinals on Monday.
Kulas was 3-for-4 with a run scored while Jystad drove in four runs going 2-for-3 with a double.
Jystad earned the win in the circle allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits while striking out nine in seven innings.
