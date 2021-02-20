High school nordic skiing: Winona Eighth-grader Anna Gilmer and sophomore Rory Briggs take first

The Winona/Cotter High School nordic ski team had a stellar showing Saturday as both the girls and the boys teams were victorious over Northfield in a pursuit style race at Saint Mary's Nordic Ski Trails.

The boys team won 393-377, while the girls won 392-377.

A pursuit style race means they have a 3.5K classic race in the morning followed by a 3.5K skate race.

On the boys side, it was Rory Briggs that led the Winhawks with a first place overall finish. The sophomore finished first in the classic race (11:44) then first in the skate race (10:33). Teammate Will Hardy finished second overall after placing third (12:01.8) and second (10:46) in the morning and afternoon races. Junior Owen Ping rounded out the top three with a third place overall finish.

On the girls side, Anna Gilmer led the Winhawks by finishing first overall. The eighth-grader took first in the classic race (13:16.9), finishing nearly two minutes ahead of Northfield's Claire Bussman (14:55.7) before taking first in the skate race (11:41) where she once again nearly finished two minutes better than the second place finisher which was teammate Miranda Lindaman (13:19.3). Lindaman finished second overall.

