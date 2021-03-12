 Skip to main content
High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter's Rory Briggs finishes 75th at state
High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter's Rory Briggs finishes 75th at state

Briggs 02.JPG

Winona/Cotter sophomore Rory Briggs skies down a hill during a practice last week. 

 ALEX VANDENHOUTEN Winona Daily News

BIWABIK — Winona/Cotter sophomore nordic skier Rory Briggs finished 75th out of 158 racers at the MSHSL state meet at Giant's Ridge on Friday afternoon. 

Briggs was 93rd after the classic style portion of the pursuit style meet by finishing with a time of 12 minutes and 35.7 seconds. He made up time in the skate race with the 60th best time of 10:44.8. 

It was an improvement from the 101st finish at the state meet last year. 

