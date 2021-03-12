High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter's Rory Briggs finishes 75th at state

BIWABIK — Winona/Cotter sophomore nordic skier Rory Briggs finished 75th out of 158 racers at the MSHSL state meet at Giant's Ridge on Friday afternoon.

Briggs was 93rd after the classic style portion of the pursuit style meet by finishing with a time of 12 minutes and 35.7 seconds. He made up time in the skate race with the 60th best time of 10:44.8.