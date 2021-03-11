 Skip to main content
High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter's Gilmer finishes 53rd at state
High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter's Gilmer finishes 53rd at state

BIWABIK, Minn. — Winona/Cotter nordic skier Anna Gilmer had a respectable showing in her first state meet with the eighth-grader finishing 53rd overall out of 158 racers in the MSHSL girls nordic ski state meet on Thursday at Giant's Ridge.

Anna Gilmer mug

Gilmer

Gilmer finished with an overall time of 27 minutes and 57.7 seconds. St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening won the state title in 23:53.4.

Gilmer found herself in 70th after completing the four kilometer classic race (15:20.9) before finishing 33rd overall in the four km free-style race (12:36.8).

