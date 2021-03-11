High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter sophomore Rory Briggs persevered to third straight state meet

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That kind of threw a wrench into (the season),” Briggs said.

It took Briggs a little bit to find his groove again.

“He was going on a pace to do well this year and that, you know, fell off,” Teichroew said. “For him, I think it’s just being able to kind of overcome the COVID part of the season. The kind of not knowing what was going to happen, if we were going to be able to ski. And then I think for him he was able to overcome some of that just to be out here.”

Briggs began to find his rhythm in the regular season’s final meet against Northfield, when he placed first in both the classic-style and free-style races to finish by more than 30 seconds ahead of second place. It was a good launch point into the section meet, where Briggs finished 14th overall (23:03.6) after a ninth-place finish in the classic style and a 17th-place finish in the skate style.

“I think the season itself was tough just because some of that lack of preparedness for him,” Teichroew said. “Just seeing him still be able to go and get a spot on the state team is important, because I think that it was a lot harder this year than it was last year.”