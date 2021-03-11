High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter sophomore Rory Briggs persevered to third straight state meet

Rory Briggs would be the first to tell you he wasn’t pushed into nordic skiing. It just sort of happened.
Of course, Rory’s father, Steve — a member of the Winona Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame — cross country skied in high school, helping the Winhawks to a fourth-place finish at the state meet in 1988. He passed on his love for the sport to sons Carter and Rory, who have done their best to carry on the family legacy in their own way. Carter — who now runs cross country as a freshman at Augustana (S.D.) — went to state when Winona/Cotter went as a team in 2018, while Rory punched his third straight trip to Biwabik after the sophomore finished 14th overall at the MSHSL Section 1 meet on March 2.
“My dad, brother, me, that’s pretty cool,” Rory Briggs said. “We are a pretty sports-oriented family with physical health being very important.”
But when it’s all said and done, Rory might be the best out of the bunch.
“He knows how to work, and he’s very naturally gifted obviously from his family,” Winona/Cotter coach Jacob Teichroew said. “So it kind of comes easy for him.”
Briggs, too, was a part of the team that went to state in 2019, finishing 143rd, while brother Carter placed 125th out of 160 skiers. It was a great experience for Briggs, who used that as a springboard into his freshman season, in which he really started to make a name for himself.
He placed 47th (out of 140) at the Mesabi East Invitational — the largest high school nordic ski race in America. A little less than a month later, he grabbed the final individual state qualifying spot with a 13th overall finish at the Section 1 Championships as the Winhawks just missed out on qualifying as a team for a second consecutive season by five points. At the state meet, he finished 101st out of 156 and was one of just five freshmen to finish in the top 101. It fueled him for this season.
“Last year making it made me want to return to state this year,” Briggs said. “But really, every ski season the goal is to ski hard and do what you can.”
Then the world and life as we knew it was uprooted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully with roller skies, one has the ability to train for cross country skiing year round.
Briggs also plays soccer and spent portions of the summer getting ready for the fall season under new head coach Garrett Ping. After dealing with the constant anxiety of not knowing if there was going to be soccer in the fall, the season finally started midway through August. However, it soon saw a three-week pause just about two weeks into the season after a rise in COVID-19 cases in Winona County. They eventually reached the season’s finish line, but it left a cloudy future for winter sports.
The water became murkier when Gov. Tim Walz announced on Nov. 21 that all youth athletics would be paused indefinitely until COVID-19 numbers came back down. Winter sports were finally given the green light to start on Jan. 4 — over a month later than normal.
“That kind of threw a wrench into (the season),” Briggs said.
It took Briggs a little bit to find his groove again.
“He was going on a pace to do well this year and that, you know, fell off,” Teichroew said. “For him, I think it’s just being able to kind of overcome the COVID part of the season. The kind of not knowing what was going to happen, if we were going to be able to ski. And then I think for him he was able to overcome some of that just to be out here.”
Briggs began to find his rhythm in the regular season’s final meet against Northfield, when he placed first in both the classic-style and free-style races to finish by more than 30 seconds ahead of second place. It was a good launch point into the section meet, where Briggs finished 14th overall (23:03.6) after a ninth-place finish in the classic style and a 17th-place finish in the skate style.
“I think the season itself was tough just because some of that lack of preparedness for him,” Teichroew said. “Just seeing him still be able to go and get a spot on the state team is important, because I think that it was a lot harder this year than it was last year.”
Now, Briggs just hopes he can improve on last year’s state performance before focusing on next season, when the Winhawks should be a favorite to return the state after graduating zero seniors from this year’s team.
“Just improve on that position (from last year),” Briggs said. “Just go out and ski a hard race and see what happens. I know the course, I know some of the guys there, I know where I can be and where I can push myself.
“... But this year especially was a great building year for both the boys and the girls. We have a lot of young skiers, getting them acquainted with the sport and the people is very good. I think next year we should have a shot at state as a team.”