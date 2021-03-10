High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter eighth-grader Gilmer makes jump to state qualifier

“She was good last year, but very different this year,” Teichroew said. “She has very much matured into a well-rounded, good skier. Technique has gotten a lot better. Her mental aspect of how to race is so much better, too. And we still have a long ways to go. There’s still a lot more to get, because she still is only in eighth-grade. There’s four more years. Usually it takes a couple years, especially the racing aspect. How hard do I need to go? When do I need to push it?”

“Last year I was a little bit scared,” Gilmer admitted. “Just because I was little and I still am pretty young. But it’s definitely different this year. … It’s just figuring out what skiing is all about.”

Gilmer entered the season with the goal of making it to state. She was able to cross that off her list after a fifth overall finish (out of 62) in the Section 1A meet on March 2. She was the only underclassmen in the top five and only one of two in the top 11. It was a special moment.

“I wanted to make it to state,” Gilmer said. “That was my season’s goal, and it was fun that I got it accomplished.”