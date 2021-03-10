High school nordic skiing: Winona/Cotter eighth-grader Gilmer makes jump to state qualifier

Anna Gilmer arrived at the first day of practice for the Winona/Cotter nordic ski team as a little known seventh-grader last season.
But it didn’t take long for her to stand out.
“Out of nowhere this little seventh-grader is passing seniors,” sophomore Rory Briggs said. “Just totally unexpected.”
Soon, Gilmer found herself practicing with the upperclassmen after it was clear that she belonged in the advanced group. That’s where she latched on to senior Anni Skillicorn, who now runs cross country at Northern Michigan after being a five-time nordic ski state meet qualifier in her time at Winona.
“I really wanted to be like her,” Gilmer said. “She was a role model for me last year. She brought me to state, and I got to watch her race there. … She taught me mainly just how to be a skier. From learning about warming up and the importance of cooling down. Just everything really.”
It was a vital experience for Gilmer, who started cross country skiing at the age of 4 when her father put her on skis as, he too, was beginning to pick up the sport. Gilmer fell in love with it. The only problem? She already had another love in gymnastics.
So Gilmer did both for a few years but eventually could feel herself beginning to wear down from the grueling, physical toll gymnastics can have on the body.
It wasn’t until last year she made the decision to put gymnastics on the back burner and instead focus on nordic skiing. She soon found herself skiing five to six, sometimes seven days a week, and her talent started to shine through.
“There were glimpses here and there that I would see just some really good skiing, technique wise, strength wise,” Winona/Cotter coach Jacob Teichroew said. “A lot of it is the mental piece of it. I’ve had really strong skiers that, mentally, fizzle out. It’s a tough sport. She’s got all these good pieces, now can we put them together?”
Few athletes are as mentally tough as gymnasts, and after last season ended, Gilmer was intent on taking the next step in her development.
She trained hard during the offseason, escaping the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions by putting plenty of miles on her roller skies. Her father was with her pretty much every step of the way, either biking, roller skiing or running alongside her.
“Without him, I probably wouldn’t have trained as much as I did,” Gilmer said.
But soon she became too fast for her old man on skis.
“This year I finally passed him, even if he won’t admit it,” Gilmer said with a laugh.
When it was time for the high school nordic ski season to kick off, it was noticeable that her dad wouldn’t be the only one struggling to keep up with her.
“She was good last year, but very different this year,” Teichroew said. “She has very much matured into a well-rounded, good skier. Technique has gotten a lot better. Her mental aspect of how to race is so much better, too. And we still have a long ways to go. There’s still a lot more to get, because she still is only in eighth-grade. There’s four more years. Usually it takes a couple years, especially the racing aspect. How hard do I need to go? When do I need to push it?”
“Last year I was a little bit scared,” Gilmer admitted. “Just because I was little and I still am pretty young. But it’s definitely different this year. … It’s just figuring out what skiing is all about.”
Gilmer entered the season with the goal of making it to state. She was able to cross that off her list after a fifth overall finish (out of 62) in the Section 1A meet on March 2. She was the only underclassmen in the top five and only one of two in the top 11. It was a special moment.
“I wanted to make it to state,” Gilmer said. “That was my season’s goal, and it was fun that I got it accomplished.”
She isn’t quite sure what to expect at the state meet. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the qualifying times could be misleading as there weren’t the big meets or invitationals this season. And sometimes the only opponent the Winhawks faced was the clock, as some meets required teams to compete separately then compare the times after. Regardless, the eighth-grader is going to enjoy the ride.
“I’m really going for the experience and having a lot of fun,” Gilmer said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself because I think I’ll do better if by just going out and having fun. It’s really just a bonus to have this opportunity.
“... I didn’t even expect to have a season.”
And although she is still young, it’s not far-fetched to think she could one day join her mentor Skillicorn in the Winona/Cotter record books. And who knows? When it’s all said and done, she may even pass her.
“It’s still early to tell,” Teichroew said. “She could be better yet.”