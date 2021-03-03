High school gymnastics: Winona/Cotter senior standout Chloe Hughes making most of final season

Considering everything that has happened, Hughes is just happy to have a senior season of some kind. Everything beyond that is a bonus, including state.

“I’m very thankful,” she said. “This is the end of my gymnastics career, and it’s just crazy because it’s been 15 years.

“I feel like ending the way I did last year would have been technically ending on a good note, but I wouldn’t have known then that it was my last time. So now I at least have the chance to be aware and make every moment count.”

Change of plans

Hughes is a perfectionist — something Winona coach Brittney Steine can confirm.

Case in point. Just hours after sticking the best vault of her life at the state meet, she was on her way home. Was she celebrating? Sure, a little. She was happy, to be sure. But she was also contemplating her future goals.

On the drive home.

The 9.8 was great, but she knew she could do better overall.

“She’s always hungry, always pushing for that next step,” Steine said. “She’s always asking herself, ‘Can I do more?’”