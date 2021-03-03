High school gymnastics: Winona/Cotter senior standout Chloe Hughes making most of final season

Chloe Hughes stuck a 9.8 vault at the 2020 MSHSL Class A state gymnastics meet 12 months ago.
That set a new Winona Senior High record.
Then a junior, Hughes finished runner-up at state with that 9.8, the pinnacle achievement of her decorated gymnastics career.
She was fortunate to have experienced that moment at all.
The 2020 state gymnastics meet played out February 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Three weeks later, the MSHSL flatly canceled the remainder of its winter seasons on March 13, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, followed later by the outright cancelation of all spring seasons.
Three weeks.
That’s how close Hughes came to missing out on her 9.8 moment.
In hindsight, the timing is humbling.
“The state meet was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in gymnastics,” Hughes said. “And it’s crazy to think that, if everything with COVID had unfolded a month sooner than it did, I would have missed all of that.
“It’s just so crazy.”
And here we are a year later, still battling COVID-19.
Hughes and the Winhawks continue to navigate the pandemic as best they can.
Considering everything that has happened, Hughes is just happy to have a senior season of some kind. Everything beyond that is a bonus, including state.
“I’m very thankful,” she said. “This is the end of my gymnastics career, and it’s just crazy because it’s been 15 years.
“I feel like ending the way I did last year would have been technically ending on a good note, but I wouldn’t have known then that it was my last time. So now I at least have the chance to be aware and make every moment count.”
Change of plans
Hughes is a perfectionist — something Winona coach Brittney Steine can confirm.
Case in point. Just hours after sticking the best vault of her life at the state meet, she was on her way home. Was she celebrating? Sure, a little. She was happy, to be sure. But she was also contemplating her future goals.
On the drive home.
The 9.8 was great, but she knew she could do better overall.
“She’s always hungry, always pushing for that next step,” Steine said. “She’s always asking herself, ‘Can I do more?’”
But things changed after March, of course. Hughes and her teammates were hopeful that they had endured the worst of COVID-19 after a difficult spring semester, plagued by canceled sports seasons and full-time distance learning. Surely they’d be in the clear by fall, they hoped.
Then, nearly a déjà vu moment.
On Nov. 21, with COVID-19 numbers spiking again, Governor Tim Walz ordered the abrupt halt of Minnesota’s fall sports seasons, resulting in the cancellation, without postponement, of all still-remaining postseason games and tournaments, just like what had happened to winter championships back in March. But in the latter instance, the early cancelation of winter seasons was followed later by the outright cancelation of the upcoming spring seasons.
Fast forward eight months. Another round of seasons cut short, plus new delays, and winter was coming. What was next?
Hughes feared the worst.
“I didn’t have my hopes up at all,” she said.
“I had to push all the gymnastics stuff to the back of my head and not think about it. I didn’t want to get upset, or too hopeful, before anything was known for sure.”
Making due
Gymnastics is different from other high school sports, specifically in that you need the right equipment to fully maximize training.
“You can go outside and run anytime, but with gymnastics you need the equipment to actually perform,” she said.
And for a period of over six weeks, the Winhawks were denied access to that equipment following the Nov. 21 lockdown, which resulted in the temporary closure of their practice facility, KidSport Gymnastics in Winona.
So, the Winhawks went virtual.
Steine organized and led intense cardio workouts for her team via mass Zoom calls. She wanted to help her girls stay in shape.
“It was my best attempt to kick their butts,” said Steine, smiling.
Mission accomplished, apparently.
“We were all sweating by the end,” Hughes said.
But even a virtual butt kicking can’t make up for a proper training session in the gym. And the six-week hiatus took its toll.
Walz eventually signed an executive order Dec. 16, authorizing the resumption of all winter seasons, effective Jan. 4, capping the cautionary lockdown at 44 days. Finally, some good news.
Then, more bad.
Just before the long-awaited Jan. 4 start date, the pendulum swung back on Hughes with yet another setback. She discovered that she had been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, and was then forced to quarantine for an additional two weeks, further delaying her already delayed senior campaign. She didn’t rejoin her teammates at practice until Jan. 18.
“So that was two more weeks of no practice,” said Hughes, visibly frustrated at the thought. She practiced just five times before her first meet of the season.
“And my first meet wasn’t awful, thankfully,” she added, “but I have been feeling like I’m playing catch-up this season, which sucks.
“But I’m getting there.”
Finishing strong
It’s been a strange year.
One that Hughes will be the first to admit has certainly had an impact on her overall season outlook. How could she even think about the state meet when for so long she was unsure a season would even take place? Not to mention a school schedule constantly in flux.
With that level of adversity piling up, priorities change.
“I definitely would have been very happy with just a season without state, because I was pretty OK with letting that go,” Hughes said. “I didn’t have my hopes set high, like I said. The environment, and all the girls, we have such a great bond, which would have been hard to have be cut short.”
Or not happen at all.
But that isn’t to suggest that Hughes isn’t ready to compete. She’s already won her share of early results this season — winning the all-around in six of the seven meets she has competed in — including last week’s Senior Day win over Red Wing. And has her eyes set on once again making it to the Class A state meet, which takes place March 26-27 at Champlin Park High School.
Above all else, she’s focused on maximizing every ounce of her final season. Every last meet, every last day. She’s soaking it all in. The rest will take care of itself.
“I have the same goals. I have the same hope that I can get there,” Hughes said. “It’s just, I do wish that I had more practice, more preparation.
“But I think that I’m slowly getting there, and I hope that when state does come, I can be back at the top of my game.”