High school gymnastics: Winona/Cotter senior captains enjoying roller-coaster season together

There’s a reason why Minnesota student-athletes have been living in fear these past 12 months. They’ve already witnessed the “worst-case scenario” unfold.
Together, they all watched, helpless, as COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt in March 2020. How many senior seasons were sacrificed as a result? Then-underclassmen were powerless to help their outgoing teammates.
Even now, everything is still very much up in the air. The fear still exists. The pandemic is still here.
And that’s tough on the kids. Long-term friendships are forged in student athletics. Those relationships aren’t easy to let go after high school, much less be cut short unexpectedly before getting the chance to say goodbye one final time on the playing field.
Winona High School’s trio of senior gymnastics captains — Chloe Hughes, Morgan Walker and Paige Hawkinson — didn’t want that to happen to them.
“That was definitely a scary thought in the back of my mind,” said Walker, who has been competing with her two co-captains since they were seven years old.
“You couldn’t do anything about the situation. You just had to sit back and wait.”
Waiting was the hard part.
All that Hughes, Walker and Hawkinson wanted was the chance to compete together one final time. They didn’t even need a full season. Just one meet. One practice. Something.
Just enough time for them to savor each other’s company in the gym as competitors one last time.
“They want to make the most of it,” Winona coach Brittney Steine said.
“When we got a chance to be back in the gym, everyone was pretty much ready to roll and to make the most out of it, and that kind of lingering thought that it still could be shut down at any moment has brought all the girls together in a very unique and special way.”
Thankfully, that hasn’t happened yet. So far, so good.
Still, they understand how quickly things could turn for the worse. They aren’t taking a single day for granted.
Walker still remembers how it was for her then-senior teammates last spring.
“I was still kind of feeling for them as I entered into gymnastics season,” she said, “because I was like, ‘Wow, I get a winter sport my senior year, and there’s still a good chance I get my spring sport, too.’ And last year’s seniors didn’t get theirs.”
“When we did get the go-ahead to start practicing and get back into the gym, I think that was all motivation for us because we knew that it could end at any point if things went bad again,” Hawkinson said. “So I think that was all motivation for us to be like, ‘We’re here now, so let’s use this time, practice hard and enjoy it as a team.’”