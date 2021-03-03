High school gymnastics: Winona/Cotter senior captains enjoying roller-coaster season together

Just enough time for them to savor each other’s company in the gym as competitors one last time.

“They want to make the most of it,” Winona coach Brittney Steine said.

“When we got a chance to be back in the gym, everyone was pretty much ready to roll and to make the most out of it, and that kind of lingering thought that it still could be shut down at any moment has brought all the girls together in a very unique and special way.”

Thankfully, that hasn’t happened yet. So far, so good.

Still, they understand how quickly things could turn for the worse. They aren’t taking a single day for granted.

Walker still remembers how it was for her then-senior teammates last spring.

“I was still kind of feeling for them as I entered into gymnastics season,” she said, “because I was like, ‘Wow, I get a winter sport my senior year, and there’s still a good chance I get my spring sport, too.’ And last year’s seniors didn’t get theirs.”