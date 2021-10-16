High school girls soccer: Cotter advances to section finals with shutout win

“From the beginning of the season, November 6 was the sight; the long term goal was the state final, and every day is one step toward it,” head coach Marie Barrientos said.

Following their victory the Ramblers qualified for the Section 1A final, where Cotter will face two-seed Dover-Eyota at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Despite the lopsided final score, it was not a perfect game for the Ramblers, who played slightly below their expectations offensively. In previous matchups this season, Cotter defeated the Lancers 8-2 and 6-0.

However, the Ramblers combined for a team effort to shut out the Lancers and that was enough to seal the victory on its own.

“No matter if it’s a one-goal difference or a five-goal difference you never want to give one up. I think that’s something you have to pride yourself on,” Barrientos said.

Cotter was able to get their first goal on the board early, when senior Olivia Gardner hit a penalty kick in the sixth minute to go ahead 1-0.

It took about 20 minutes for the team to score again, when junior Ella Leaf put the ball in a tight window between the Lancers goalkeeper and the post to make it a 2-0 game. Junior Allyssa Williams picked up an assist on the play.

That score held until halftime, and the Ramblers’ sideline felt that they should have been ahead by more.

Needing some extra motivation, the players reminded each other that if they want to make state, they need to step their game up.

“We call it lighting as fire. We needed to win this game in order to make it to Tuesday, so we just needed to find that reason to win and we went out and took it,” Williams said.

Sure enough, the extra energy did its job as Cotter scored twice in the first six minutes of the second half.

First up was a 43rd-minute goal by sophomore Ava Killian off an assist by Gardner. Then at 46-minutes senior Sera Speltz scored unassisted to put Cotter up 4-0.

While that early energy burned off as the half went on, the Ramblers still scored one more time as Gardner dished an assist to Williams for a 60th-minute goal to make it 5-0.

Cotter now stands one game away from playing at state, a goal which takes on added meaning for the squad this season. Last fall, the Ramblers won their section, but there was no state tournament held due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, with a second chance to realize their dreams, the Ramblers are ready for their shot.

“Even more than last year because we didn’t get to play, we’re really excited for Tuesday’s opportunity and the ability to go to state,” Speltz said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

