LA CROSSE, Wis. — Cold shooting doomed the shorthanded Winona Senior High girls basketball team on Saturday, as they fell to Logan 66-34 at Logan High School.
It’s been a tough start to the season for the Winhawks (0-4). Before the season began, they lost talented junior Phoenix Matthees after she suffered a torn ACL during the final volleyball game of the season. She had successful surgery on Thursday, but will be out for the season. Then, senior guards Jaelyn and Kaelah Simmons are out of state because of family reasons. Factor in that the Winhawks haven’t had a whole lot of practice time because of a Thanksgiving band trip that coach/band teacher Tim Gleason was a part of, and the odds seem stacked against the Winhawks, at least early on. But this week was an opportunity for the young Winhawks to get some valuable experience that should only help them moving forward.
“It’s a blessing that we have 11 other juniors other than Phoenix,” Gleason said. “We have 12 juniors on this team. So everybody we played tonight besides Emma Zeller, who is a senior. So to have that many juniors allows us to still function. And not have to put young kids in a position they aren’t ready for yet. Those juniors got valuable experience this week and they will get better. They are smart kids, pretty good athletes. It will be alright.”
After a back-and-forth first 10 minutes, the Rangers took control utilizing their size advantage and good ball movement. Logan senior guard Claire Borsheim was great in breaking down the defense and found open shooters throughout the afternoon, who in return knocked down shots consistently.
“We’ve worked on shooting a lot this week,” Borsheim said. “So we were trying to get up more jump shots and attacking the lane and finishing.”
And when the Winhawks switched to a zone to try and limit those drive and kick opportunities, the Rangers displayed good patience and used their size advantage down low. Jenna and Jazzy Davis were both effective in getting to their spot on the block. The two showed solid chemistry and unselfishness when they were in there together. They made the right decisions when it came time to decide whether to pass or take it themselves.
“Especially when we are playing smaller teams and Jazzy and Jenny are in there together inside, it’s really hard to guard them both,” Logan coach Abby Wiedman said. “We just have to let everybody know, hey get them a touch. It doesn’t mean they are going to shoot every time, but just give them a touch, because it’s going to change the game. It’s going to open up the other Davis or a guard, so it’s really important to make sure when we have the size advantage that we use it.”
Borsheim had a game-high 18 points followed by Jenna Davis (15) and Ally Geszvain (10), while Jazzy Davis finished with seven with Jojo Davis and Ally Erickson each adding six points.
Playing their third game of the week with not a whole lot of practice to begin the young season, the Winhawks, understandably, were worn down, as was evident by the amount of shots that hit the front of the rim. That led to their defense not being as crisp as it needed to be.
“We got tired and they way we play if we are a step slow, we give up a lot of points,” Gleason said. “We have to hang our hat on playing better defense.
Julia Kronebusch finished with nine points on three 3-pointers to lead the Winhawks followed by Emma Koehler and Izzy Goettelman, who each finished with six points.
“We will regroup and come back and play three more games next week, so no rest for the wicked right now,” Gleason said.
