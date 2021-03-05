High school girls basketball: Winhawks dismantle Falcons; win pizza party

"You saw it in that first half, we aren't really used to playing with lead," Gleason said. "When things started going good pretty soon everybody was saying, 'Alright, my turn to shoot.' We had to tell them to settle back down and remind them how they got to the dance. That's what you have to keep doing."

Utilizing their point zone defense — one that combines a 2-3 and a 1-3-1 — the Winhawks opened the second half with back-to-back steals that led to layups on the other end. It kickstarted a 13-0 run that ballooned the lead up to 25. The Winhawks would go on to lead by as much as 29.

"Somebody said on the bench, 'I don't think we ever started a second half like that before,'" Gleason said. "They refocused (after halftime)."

Goettelman had eight of her team-best 13 points during the run. It was her and fellow senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns that were effective at getting steals a top of the Winhawks zone. It helped loosen up the offense a bit.

"We are trying to get out and run more," Goettelman said. "Marquetta is so fast and with me or Julia up top we try to push ahead and get as many easy layups as we can."