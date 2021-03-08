High school girls basketball: Cotter sprints past Caledonia for division title

The six steals were a part of a great all-around game for Morgan. The junior collected a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with five assists and a game-high 21 points. She came into the night needing 23 to reach the 1,000 point club, but Caledonia doubled her the final three minutes to prevent her from scoring.

"It would have been the perfect ending, but we just couldn't get there," Bowlin said. "In retrospect, I wish I would have held her out with four minutes left. I felt conflicted. It would have been nice to get her 1,000th tonight, but she will get it Thursday."

Gardner finished with 14, while Sofia Sandcork made three 3s on her way to 13 points. Allyssa Williams chipped in nine and Ellie Macal scored eight for the Ramblers, who now face arguably the toughest two-game stretch of their season when they travel to take on undefeated Stewartville (16-0) Thursday before Lake City (13-2). But the Ramblers are confident after Monday's dominating performance.

"I remember when we scheduled it, I went, well who knows, maybe we will have to cancel it," Bowlin said. "But you know it looks like we are going to go on the road against the best two teams in our section. But I feel good, obviously coming off this game is huge. Also, the fact that our bench is starting to play better. I learned a lesson on Friday that we need to sub more and I'm going to take that into Thursday and Friday."

