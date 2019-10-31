The Winona High School football team’s senior class has experienced no shortage of success in its time with the program. The Winhawks’ seniors have suffered just one regular season loss in their four years and were part of the 2016 state runner-up team.
On Friday, they have the opportunity to add to their accomplished high school careers as Winona goes for its fourth straight sectional championship.
“They want to carry on what they’ve had a part of,” Winona coach John Cassellius said. “They wanted to work really hard and show the teams in front of them that they learned and grew from them and did everything they could do to carry on that tradition of winning games.”
To advance to their fourth straight state tournament, the Winhawks will have to beat a familiar opponent.
First-seeded Winona (9-0) plays second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville in the MSHSL Class AAAA Section 1 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Rochester Mayo High School. The Winhawks, who were ranked fifth in Class AAAA in the Associated Press’ final regular season rankings, beat the KoMets for the sectional title in 2016 and 2017, and the two teams met earlier in the season, a 34-24 Winona win on Sept. 20.
Kasson-Mantorville enters Friday night’s contest at 6-3 with losses to Mankato East, Mankato West and Winona, teams that had a combined regular season record of 18-6.
“Kasson is a quality opponent,” Cassellius said. “When you look at (the KoMets’ record), it’s not like they’ve lost to bad teams. They lost to great teams. Our kids have to be ready to rock and roll, and Kasson is probably saying, ‘Hey, we had our chance last time. We let it slip away, and we want to prove that we can play and beat Winona.’”
Indeed, the KoMets gave the Winhawks a scare in Week 4.
Kasson-Mantorville took a three-point lead early in the first quarter and was within striking distance late in the fourth, trailing 27-24. But Winona forced and recovered a fumble, which it turned into points to seal the win.
The KoMets are a triple option team, and those 24 points are the most the Winhawks have allowed in a game this season. Kasson-Mantorville is also the only team to total more than 200 yards of offense against Winona.
“They’re extremely effective at chewing up clock and maintaining the ball and making your defense play a lot of plays,” Cassellius said. “You have to be really disciplined, you have to play assignment football, and you can’t fall asleep.”
The Winhawks played much of the second half of that Week 4 game without star running back Trevor Pomeroy, who left the game with what Cassellius called a minor knee injury. Pomeroy, who is the school’s all-time leading rusher, missed three games but has played in the last two. He rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in Winona’s 62-0 win over Faribault last weekend.
“He’s been able to play in our last couple games, and he’s definitely looking good,” Cassellius said. “Each and every week, he’s getting healthier and healthier.”
Senior quarterback Jackson Nibbelink, who had 24 total touchdowns in the regular season, has showcased his abilities as well. He completed 10 of his 14 passes against Faribault for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Winona has suffocated teams since giving up 24 points to Kasson-Mantorville. The Winhawks have allowed just 22 total points in their five games since.
With the offense back at full strength and the defense playing well, Winona seems to be playing some of its best football at the right time. A win on Friday, Cassellius said, would mean a lot to the senior class.
“It would be the opportunity for them to get back (to state) and do their best to leave their mark and try to make a deep playoff push,” he said. “It’s an exciting opportunity.”
