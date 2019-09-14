MANKATO, Minn. — The Winona Senior High School football team faced a little adversity for the first time of the season Friday night on the road at Mankato East.
The Winhawks answered the challenge quite well.
Trevor Pomeroy scored two touchdowns, and the Winhawks returned two punts for scores in beating the Cougars 49-14 at Wolverton Field in a Big Southeast Blue game.
Winona (3-0), ranked No. 3 in MSHSL Class AAAA, scored the last 35 points of the game.
The Winhawks took care of business early in Weeks 1 and 2 against Albert Lea and Faribault, but found themselves in what appeared to be a battle with Mankato East after the Cougars (1-2) evened the score at 14-all on a long screen pass early in the third quarter, then intercepted a Winona pass on the ensuing drive.
But the Winhawks defense forced a turnover a few plays later, and Winona quarterback Jackson Nibbelink put the team on his shoulders -- or rather his legs.
Nibbelink called his own number on several QB runs and scored on a short keeper to give Winona the lead back at 21-14.
The defense then locked in, giving up nothing to the Cougars. Pomeroy scored TDs on back-to-back drives, then Austin Mlynczak and Dominic Davis returned punts for touchdowns.
Just like that, a tight game turned into a running clock blowout.
Winona got the scoring started in the first half when Dayne Gamoke returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown. Mankato East answered with a score of its own before Nibbelink extended the lead to 14-6 in the second quarter with a passing TD to fullback Sam Kanne for the second straight week.
It’s the fifth straight season the Winhawks have started 3-0. Winona has won 19 straight regular-season games and 24 of its last 26 overall.
Up next is a battle with Kasson-Mantorville at 7 p.m. next Friday at Paul Giel Field. It’s Homecoming Week around Winona Area Public Schools. The parade will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the high school and student groups will march toward the stadium.
The Hall of Fame class will be introduced at the game before being inducted on Saturday.
Medford 69, Cotter 7
No other information was provided by the Ramblers.
Lewiston-Altura 30, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
KENYON, Minn. — Blake Schilling rushed for a touchdown and passed for another, and Cole Mundt caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score as the Cardinals cruised.
Mundt rushed for 184 yards on 21 carries and had three catches for 76 yards, while Schilling completed 9 of 15 attempts for 136 yards and the touchdown.
Lewiston-Altura had a 23-0 lead by halftime and added a 75-yard touchdown run by Mundt in the fourth quarter during an offensive performance that included 409 total yards.
Gabe Speltz added a touchdown run, and Conner Ramthun kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Rushford-Peterson 8, Goodhue 7
RUSHFORD — The Trojans scored in the fourth quarter to win.
Peyton Morrison scored the touchdown, and that was followed by a winning two-point conversion for Rushford-Peterson, Triton Meldahl rushed for a team-high 107 yards for the Trojans, who trailed after Goodhue opened the scoring with a second-quarter touchdown and extra point.
St. Charles 15, Pine Island 7
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Logan Wendt rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown for the Saints, who broke a 7-7 tie with a touchdown in the third quarter. Drew Maloney added 52 yards and Gaige Buss 37 as St. Charles rushed for 295 yards.
Maloney also threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Davidson.