Another undefeated regular season is in the books.
The Winona Senior High School football team forced three first-half turnovers to take control early in a 33-8 victory over Byron on Wednesday night at Paul Giel Field to wrap up it third straight 8-0 regular season.
With the victory, the Winhawks ran their winning streak in the regular season to 24 games and their Paul Giel winning streak to 21 games.
Trevor Pomeroy rushed for two touchdowns in his first game back from a knee injury, while quarterback Jackson Nibbelink rushed for one and threw for one to lead fourth-ranked Winona.
Nibbelink tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Sam Kanne midway through the third quarter for a 30-0 lead.
Byron scored on a fourth-quarter touchdown against Winona’s backups. The Winhawks, coming off a 35-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo last Friday, haven’t allowed a point in the first three quarters the last four games. They’ve allowed only 16 first-half points all season.
Winona will have an extended layoff before its next game. The Winhawks received the top seed in the MSHSL Section 1AAAA playoffs and will host the winner of Faribault and Albert Lea at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Winona beat Albert Lea 33-7 and Faribault 38-6 earlier this season.
Second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville also gets a bye and will face either third-seeded Byron or sixth-seeded Red Wing in the other section semifinal.
The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Rochester Mayo High School.
LEWISTON-ALTURA 47, WABASHA-KELLOGG 0
LEWISTON — In what has been a common theme this season, the Cardinals rushing attack could not be stopped.
The Cardinals (8-0, 5-0) averaged close to six yards a carry finishing with 242 rushing yards. Cole Mundt scored on touchdown runs of 1- and 23-yards out while tallying 74 yards on 10 carries.
Quarterback Blake Schilling ran for two scores and passed for another when he found Sam Bronk for a 40-yard score late in the first quarter. It was Schilling's only completion on the night.
Kolton Riser got the night started with a bang when he took the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. He also had 22 yards rushing on two carries.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON 38, HAYFIELD 29
HAYFIELD — The Trojans (6-1, 4-1) jumped out to a 32-15 lead, but Hayfield came storming back to make it interesting at the end, before a 71-yard rushing touchdown from Triton Meldahl iced it in late in the fourth quarter.
It was another terrific night for Meldahl. He recorded five touchdowns and 289 yards on just 28 carries. It was the second straight game Meldahl has rushed for over 200 yards after he ran for 236 against Fillmore Central last week. He now has 717 rushing yards in his last three games.
ST. CHARLES 48, DOVER-EYOTA 13
DOVER, Minn. — After their opening drive stalled, the Saints (5-3, 4-2) next seven drives finished with a touchdown.
St. Charles rushed for 242 yards on 50 carries with six touchdowns.
Noah Disbrow continued his stellar season rushing for two more touchdowns and 65 yards on 12 carries. Logan Wendt added 79 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Brady Koeppel and Gaige Buss each had a rushing touchdown as well for the Saints.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 42, COTTER 6
This was the final game for the Ramblers this season. Cotter coach Seth Haun announced they would be forfeiting their playoff game against Caledonia next week.
