High School Football: Veteran Rushford-Peterson squad brings chemistry, energy into season

In a pandemic-altered, and later shortened 2020 campaign, Rushford-Peterson fell short in each of its first four games, each time by fewer than two scores. The Trojans then rebounded for a lopsided win over Cotter, but after that, the season was brought to a halt.

“We were starting to play our best football at that time,” Thompson said. “I think that’s what hurt so much for a lot of the kids. We were just starting to kind of hit that stride after not doing much at all during the summer, so now this year, to be able to pick up kind of where we left off last year was a breath of fresh air. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best game, but we felt like we didn’t play as well as we maybe should have during some of those early games last year.”