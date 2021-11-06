High school football: Trojans' one-score win sends R-P to state for first time since 2016

For the second week in a row, Rushford-Peterson junior Grady Hengel had an outsized influence in a Trojans playoff win.

On Oct. 30, the junior caught a touchdown with 24 seconds on the clock to seal a seven-point victory over Randolph.

But in the Trojans’ 7-0 Section 1A final win over two-seed Fillmore Central (9-2) at Paul Giel Field on Friday, Hengel had a stellar plays on both sides of the ball to help top-seed Rushford-Peterson (11-0) punch a ticket to state for the first time since 2016.

However, in a different timeline the crucial playmaker may have never been on this team; in his sophomore year, Hengel ran cross-country, before deciding to make a switch over to the gridiron prior to this season.

With the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys cross country team also making state this fall, head football coach Davin Thompson figures the switch worked out for both sides.

“Pretty happy we got him. And our cross country team is at state, so everybody wins on that one,” Thompson said.

Hengel’s first big play came halfway through the second quarter, receiving a pitch on second-and-long and running for 25 yards to move the chains early in a drive.

A few plays later Hengel was back in the center of the action, catching a 26-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Malachi Bunke in what would turn out to be the only score of the game for either team.

The junior receiver ran a corner route and Bunke threw a pinpoint pass — a rarity for either team on a windy night — to hit the receiver in stride right at the pylon. It was a similar perfect placement to the pair’s game winning touchdown six days earlier.

Despite just one season of familiarity on the football field, Bunke and Hengel have a few years of experience playing together on the Trojans basketball team, which has bolstered their connection this fall.

“We have a special connection. I met him a couple years ago and was like ‘This guy is a for-lifer as a friend,’” Bunke said. “I can trust him, throw the ball up, and have him go make plays.”

While the touchdown catch may have been the game’s play of the night, Hengel had a defensive play that was no less important.

In the game’s final five minutes, Fillmore Central’s offense was driving for the first time all night.

As the Falcons’ running and passing games both got in sync, they showed enough signs of life to look like they could tie the low-scoring affair just before the end of regulation.

With just over two minutes remaining, Fillmore Central snapped the ball on third-and-seven from the Trojans’ 23-yard line and the prospect of a tie ballgame faded. Junior quarterback Dillon O’Connor misread the R-P defense and threw a pass that was close enough to Hengel for the junior to tap the ball with one hand before collecting it with both for an interception that allowed the Trojans to run out the clock on offense.

Even with two of the team’s most important plays under his belt, Hengel still was not ready to crown himself player of the game.

“We came together as a team, it feels awesome that I can be that, but this is a team win,” Hengel said.

In the defensive showdown, both teams were hampered by the weather to some extent, with gusty winds blowing passes off target all night. However, the biggest factor was strong play by each teams’ defensive lines, which prevented the opposing quarterbacks from having enough time to pass while also preventing either team from running the ball effectively; Fillmore Central ran for a total of 34 yards while Rushford-Peterson had 79 yards on the ground.

Senior Hadyn Kahoun was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 13 carries for 35 yards, and the Falcons were led by 36 yards from senior Alec Sikkink.

Bunke went 6-of-13 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown. O’Connor was 13-of-26 for 118 yards and one interception for the Falcons.

With the win R-P is headed to state, where the Trojans will play Section 4A champion Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-3) on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

This season is the first time Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa has ever made state, though Belgrade make state in both 1982 and 1983, finishing as Class C runner up in ’82.

For the Trojans, this state trip marks a return to form for a slumbering giant of a program. With three state titles and eight trips to state over the past 25 years, there is no doubt that Rushford-Peterson is among the state’s best.

Nevertheless R-P had not been to state since 2016, and this year’s players are excited to return.

“I feel like our team wants to bring that winning culture back. We had a couple down years, but we’re back,” Bunke said.

For the team’s coach, the return to state is a bit more bittersweet than the players’ unbridled joy.

Davin Thompson has helmed the team back to state for the first time since the 2018 passing of his father, longtime Rushford-Peterson coach Mike Thompson, though he knows his dad would have been as happy as anyone to see the Trojans back at state.

“I lost my dad a few years ago and we coached a lot of football together. He’s got a grandkid playing. How proud he would be,” Thompson said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

