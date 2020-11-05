High school football: Trojans handle Ramblers behind aerial attack

Another weapon that made Bunke's job easier was Alex Ronnenberg. The 5-foot-8 junior looked unstoppable at times. He broke at least four tackles to take a screen pass 52-yards to the house to give the Trojans a 28-6 right before the half.

But Ronnenberg wasn't done yet.

In a play that looked very familiar to his first touchdown, Ronnenberg once again took a screen pass and weaved through Cotter defenders before scoring on a 52-yard catch and run. He finished with 146 yards receiving on just three receptions.

"During quarantine, when we had to move the weight room down into a little shed, Alex was there twice a day," coach Davin Thompson said. "He has always been explosive, but now he is a little thicker and he can take those hits. There was a couple of runs tonight where normally he kind of skates, but he put his foot down and went.

"He's scary when he does that."

For the night, Bunke completed 13 of 23 passes for 314 yards passing with six touchdowns, as the Ramblers had to pick their poison in either selling out to stop the run or playing coverage. They decided to take the run away and the Trojans (2-3) made them pay.