High school football: Trojans advance to state semifinals with defensive dominance

Rushford-Peterson’s defense has been the key to its success all season long, and that trend held true in Friday night’s MSHSL Class A state quarterfinals matchup on the gridiron at Crown College.

“Defensively, I think it was just kind of status quo, the way we’ve been playing all season,” head coach Davin Thompson said.

The Trojans (12-0) had four interceptions and held the explosive Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (8-4) offense to single digits as R-P picked up an 18-6 win to advance to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a state semifinal matchup against Minneota at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Heading into the quarterfinals, B-B-E’s offense had been red hot this postseason, scoring 40.7 points per game. On the other hand, Rushford-Peterson had only allowed an average of 6.7 points per game in the playoffs, setting up a battle of strength against strength.

On Friday night, though, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had trouble moving the ball at all, and their struggles in the first quarter led to the Trojans’ first points.

After R-P turned the ball over on downs at the B-B-E 30-yard line on the game’s opening drive, both teams were forced into three-and-outs that led to punts and a Jaguars drive that started at the 18-yard line.

Again the Jags were forced to punt, though this time Trojans senior Tommy Ekern blocked the kick and R-P recovered the ball in the red zone. A few plays later, senior quarterback Malachi Bunke threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Justin Ruberg to put Rushford-Peterson ahead 6-0 with 49-seconds remaining in the first quarter after the ensuing extra point was blocked.

For the rest of the half, cold and windy weather combined with strong defensive execution to keep the game scoreless.

B-B-E had a chance at scoring just before halftime, starting near midfield with about half a minute on the clock. Bunke ended those hopes quickly, intercepting a deep heave on second down for the team’s first pick of the evening to allow R-P to kneel the ball and head to halftime with a six-point lead.

Both teams traded punts on their first drive of the second half, but the Jaguars came alive on their second drive when quarterback Luke Dingmann threw a deep pass to receiver Easton Hagen. A pair of Trojans defenders were right there, with one playing the ball and one attempting a tackle, though neither could stop Hagen as he ran into the end zone for a 66-yard score. The Jaguars attempted a two-point conversion, which was no good, and the score was tied 6-6 at 5-minutes, 12-seconds in the third quarter.

That long passing score was the one blemish on the day for the Trojans, who otherwise played a nearly perfect game defensively; if you remove the 66 yards from that pass, R-P only allowed 154 more yards.

It did not take long for the Trojans to answer with a big play of their own, though, as Bunke hit Ruberg on a 63-yard passing touchdown at 3:04 to put R-P ahead 12-6 on the pair’s second touchdown connection of the night.

Junior defensive back Dalton Hoel had the Trojans’ second interception of the night on the next drive, picking off a third-down pass and returning the ball to the B-B-E 20-yard line to set up the R-P offense in prime field position.

Just a few plays later, Bunke hit Ruberg on a short pass and the senior receiver shimmied past a couple Jaguars defenders to reach the end zone on a 12-yard score for his third of the day and an 18-6 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ruberg had a strong start to the season offensively, and other teams took notice, throwing double teams at the senior that limited his effectiveness late in the season while allowing the Trojans’ other receivers to seize the spotlight with big days.

Against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Ruberg was the beneficiary of his teammates’ recent success, as the Jaguars played single coverage against him while trying to limit the Trojans’ other weapons.

In total, Ruberg had six catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

“We haven’t gotten him the ball here lately. People have been double-covering him or doing things to try to take him away. Tonight they didn’t and he made them pay for it,” Thompson said.

If the offensive prowess was not enough, Ruberg also had a handful of key tackles for loss and deflected passes, also handling punting duties with a few deep pins including a punt late in the fourth quarter that went out of bounds at the six-yard line.

In total, there was only one thing Thompson could say about his three-way star team captain.

“That’s just Justin. He’s a dude,” Thompson said.

The Trojans were beneficiaries of a bit of good luck early in B-B-E’s next drive, as a pass bounced right off the hands of a Jaguars receiver and onto the chest of a falling Hoel, who held the ball as he laid on the ground for an interception just past midfield for the team’s third pick of the night.

Both teams were unsuccessful offensively on their ensuing drives, with a B-B-E turnover on downs and a pair of Trojans punts, the second of which was Ruberg’s booming kick to the six.

A few plays into the Jaguars’ next drive, junior defensive back Grady Hengel swooped in front of a pass on a crossing route by a pair of B-B-E receivers to snag the Trojans’ final interception of the day.

The two squads closed out the game with turnovers on downs as the clock trickled to zero.

With the victory, Rushford-Peterson heads to Minneapolis for the first time since 2016 when the Trojans finished as the state runner-up in the first postseason played at U.S. Bank Stadium in its inaugural year.

Minneota (12-0) awaits R-P in the semifinals in a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in Class A as 10-1 New York Mills and 11-1 Mayer Lutheran face off in the other half of the state bracket.

Thompson and the Trojans know they have perhaps their toughest test of the season ahead of them, but on a night in which their defense dominated against the most explosive offense R-P faced all year, the prospect of taking on another strong opponent did not phase them too much.

“It’s going to be another battle. We feel like we’re battle-tested. We’ll prepare and give them everything we’ve got,” Thompson said.

