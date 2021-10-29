High school football: Section semifinal game previews

In the section semifinal games on Saturday, Winona plays at 1 p.m. while Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura both play at 7 p.m.

Section 1A

(4) Randolph at (1) Rushford-Peterson

THIS YEAR: After an 8-0 regular season, Rushford-Peterson defeated eight-seed Wabasha-Kellogg 32-6 at home in the first round of the playoffs for a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season. Randolph went 5-3 in the regular season and won a close first-round matchup 36-32 at home against five-seed Kenyon-Wanamingo for a three-game winning streak.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The Trojans and Rockets have not met up in the playoffs in the last decade.

SCORING: Rushford-Peterson averages 39.8 points per game and allows 8.2 points per game. Randolph scores 33.8 per game and allows 21.3.

UP NEXT: A section final game on Nov. 5 against the winner of (3) Bethlehem Academy at (2) Fillmore Central.

NOTEWORTHY: If the Trojans win against Randolph, they would play in their first section finals since 2016, while if the Rockets win, it would be their first finals appearance since 2018. Rushford-Peterson won 47-8 on Randolph’s home turf in a Week 6 regular season matchup on Oct. 8.

Section 1AAAA

(3) Winona at (2) Kasson-Mantorville

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks went 3-5 in the regular season, then won a 49-20 home game against Albert Lea in the first round to snap a three-game losing streak. Kasson-Mantorville had a first-round playoff bye, but closed out a 6-2 regular season with a two-game win streak.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Winona has won a trio of games over Kasson-Mantorville over the past five years, winning 40-21 in the section finals in 2019, winning 34-14 in the section finals in 2017 and winning 44-13 in the section finals in 2016.

SCORING: Winona averages 24.4 points per game and allows 25.3 per game. The Komets score 28.4 per game and allow 18.

UP NEXT: A section final game on Nov. 5 at Rochester Mayo High School against the winner of (4) Byron at (1) Stewartville.

NOTEWORTHY: No matter which team wins on Saturday, it will be their first trip to the section finals since 2019, when the Winhawks and Komets faced each other. Kasson-Mantorville beat Winona in the regular season, winning 42-16 at Paul Giel Field in Week 2 on Sept. 10.

Section 1AA

(6) Lewiston-Altura at (2) Goodhue

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura went 3-5 in the regular season, then won a 34-14 road upset over three-seed Caledonia in the first round of the playoffs to snap a four-game losing streak. Goodhue went 5-3 in the regular season before winning a 46-12 home matchup against seven-seed Dover-Eyota in the first round for a two-game winning streak.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The Cardinals and Wildcats have not met up in the playoffs in the last decade.

SCORING: Lewiston-Altura averages 27.6 points per game and allows 25.3 points per game.

UP NEXT: A section final game on Nov. 5 against the winner of (4) Triton at (1) Chatfield.

NOTEWORTHY: Lewiston-Altura has already had a postseason to remember, handing Caledonia its first playoff loss since 2014, its first loss in the first round of section play since 2002 and its first home playoff loss since 2001. If Goodhue wins on Saturday, it will be the Wildcats’ first trip to the section finals since 2019, while a victory by L-A would put the Cardinals in the section finals for the first time since 2015. The Wildcats defeated Lewiston-Altura in their regular season meeting 28-14 in Week 2 in Goodhue.

