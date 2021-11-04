High school football section finals: Rushford-Peterson set to take on Fillmore Central in Class A

Rushford-Peterson is the only local football team left standing heading into Friday’s section final games, and the top-seeded Trojans will be in action at 7 p.m. Friday night against second-seeded Fillmore Central at Paul Giel Field in Winona for a neutral-site matchup in the Section 1A finals.

THIS YEAR: Rushford-Peterson went 8-0 in the regular season for the Trojans’ first undefeated campaign since 2002, winning the Mid Southeast Blue district title. Fillmore Central went 7-1 in the regular season, including 6-1 in Mid Southeast Blue play for a second-place finish in the district. Fillmore Central’s only loss of the year was a 26-15 home loss against none other than Rushford-Peterson on Sept. 10.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Rushford-Peterson started the playoffs with a 32-6 win over eighth-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg, then had a 21-14 win over fourth-seeded Randolph in the semifinals that featured a late touchdown to break a tie and secure the win.

Fillmore Central’s run started with an 18-0 win over seventh-seeded Kingsland. The Falcons also needed a late comeback in the semifinals, trailing third-seeded Bethlehem Academy 16-7 in the third quarter before a couple scores put Fillmore Central ahead for a 21-16 win.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have met up three times in the postseason during the last decade, most recently in a 2016 section final matchup at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium, which Rushford-Peterson won 22-21. Before that, R-P won a 21-7 home game in the first round of the 2012 playoffs, which avenged a 30-0 home win by Fillmore Central in the first round of the 2011 postseason.

REGULAR SEASON SCORING: Rushford-Peterson averaged 40.8 points per game offensively, allowing 8.5 per game defensively, across their eight regular season games. Fillmore Central scored 33.1 points per game and allowed 10 points per game.

POSTSEASON SCORING: The Trojans have scored 26.5 points per game in their two postseason games so far, allowing 10 points per game. The Falcons have scored 19.5 points while allowing eight per game.

UP NEXT: The winner will move on to state, where they will face the Section 4 champion — the winner between top-seeded Upsala-Swanville and second-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa — on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Crown College in a quarterfinal contest.

NOTEWORTHY: Both Fillmore Central and Rushford-Peterson’s last trip to the section finals was in 2016, when the Falcons lost a 22-21 game against the Trojans at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium. Rushford-Peterson’s last trip to state was in 2016 as well, where the Trojans finished as the Class A runner up. Fillmore Central has never made state since its inception in 1993, though Harmony High School made state in 1990 for the predecessor school’s most recent appearance.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

